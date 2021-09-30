Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online: Over-Poured And Over-Board

Did the ladies believe Erika?

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Episode 19, Erika revealed she was broke following her divorce and public legal issues.

How did it all play out?

Meanwhile, Kathy Hilton dropped some shocking revelations that made some of the housewives change their perception of her.

Elsewhere, Kyle was happy with recent developments in her friend group

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.