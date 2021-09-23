Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online: Season 11 Episode 18

Did Sutton manage to fix her vacation?

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Episode 18, Sutton's break went from bad to worse, leading to a wild turn of events.

Meanwhile, Kyle and Kathy got a luxurious suite, but had to confront the elephant in the room:

Erika.

Elsewhere, Crystal's event ruffled a few feathers.

How did the ladies react?

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.