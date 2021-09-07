Watch The Republic of Sarah Online: Season 1 Episode 13

How did it all end for Greylock?

On The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 13, things took a turn when Sarah was offered the chance for Greylock to receive international recognition.

Creative Bella - The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 12

However, it quickly emerged that there would be a huge personal cost.

Meanwhile, Bella was thriving in the world of politics and set out to convince her dad to make it permanent.

Elsewhere, Danny offered to help Corinne with her legal problems.

For once in your life, Danny, be there.

Corinne [to Danny]

I know what it's like growing up with a father who runs at the first sign of trouble. Josh doesn't deserve that. Nobody does.

Sarah [to AJ]

Sarah's Dilemma - The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 13
Corinne's Request - The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 13
Sensitive to AJ - The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 13
Sarah's Confidant - The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 13
Helping Tyler - The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 13
Political Career - The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 13
