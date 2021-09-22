Watch The Resident Online: Season 5 Episode 1

What happened to Nic?

On The Resident Season 5 Episode 1, we learned that our favorite nurse was away at a retreat, but did she appear?

Spinning Plates - The Resident Season 5 Episode 1

Meanwhile, Chastain ER was sent into a tailspin and Kit tried to figure out whether or not to pay a ransom.

Elsewhere, the Raptor dealt with a personal connection to the patients brought into the ER.

How did it all play out?

The Resident Season 5 Episode 1 Quotes

Leela: I don't want to be looked at that way.
Devon: What way?
Leela: Like the girlfriend.

It's a ransomware attack!

Kit

