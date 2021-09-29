Watch The Resident Online: Season 5 Episode 2

What happened to Nic?

The Resident Season 5 Episode 2 found Conrad getting a visit from the police to tell him there had been a terrible accident.

Meanwhile, a gas leak at Chastain left multiple lives on the line and Devon was found unconscious.

With the hospital in limbo, things took a scary turn as everyone involved tried to make a big impact.

Use the video above to watch The Resident online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.