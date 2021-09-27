Watch The Rookie Online: Season 4 Episode 1

Was there a future for officer Lopez?

On The Rookie Season 4 Episode 1, things took a turn when Lopez was kidnapped on her wedding day.

Officer Nolan and the rest of the gang set out on a high-stakes mission to find her before it was too late.

Meanwhile, the team also had to deal with another big change in the form of new leadership.

Use the video above to watch The Rookie online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.