Watch The Rookie Online: Season 4 Episode 1

Was there a future for officer Lopez?

On The Rookie Season 4 Episode 1, things took a turn when Lopez was kidnapped on her wedding day.

Chen in the Aftermath - The Rookie Season 4 Episode 1

Officer Nolan and the rest of the gang set out on a high-stakes mission to find her before it was too late.

Meanwhile, the team also had to deal with another big change in the form of new leadership.

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 1 Quotes

My frustration? I just lost a kid who was like a son to me, what I’m feeling is biblical!

Grey

You have no choice, no free will. You are here as a surrogate for my child. As long as you play nice, you will have a life full of luxury… but if you resist… if you cause trouble… Dr. Moralis will put you into a twilight sleep and you will spend the next three months as an incubator until my baby is born… and then your life ends.

La Fiera

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 1

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 1 Photos

