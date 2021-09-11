What to Watch: American Rust, Y: The Last Man, Scenes from a Marriage

On this 20th anniversary of the tragedy of 9/11, there will be plenty of memorials and investigations into that time. We're not going to list them here, but there is plenty to choose from, and we hope that you do.

As usual, there are new programs coming your way, and there are also finales ahead. We've got a lot of them noted below.

On the movie front, Peacock has The Son and HBO Max has Cry Macho, both of which look damn good. Find out what else we recommend below!

Sunday, September 12

8/7c Chesapeake Shores (Hallmark)

Uh oh. Only one episode is left until the wedding, and Jess is bringing up a very uncomfortable discussion. As if we are worried.

Abby and Evan get to know each other better, and Even gets to know the whole family while staying at the inn.

And the moment I've been waiting for as Bree and Luke spend a little time together!

8/7c Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz)

Kanan is about to be on the hot seat.

After Raq finds out about Kanan’s involvement in the bad crack sweeping the streets, Kanan will be down in a bad way. Though Raq may find her hands full dealing with both her potential new supplier and Howard’s increased presence in her life.

Elsewhere, Lou-Lou makes a big move as he looks to expand his horizons.

8:30/7:30c Fantasy Island (FOX)

ATTENTION ALL MELROSE PLACE FANATICS!

It’s an MP reunion on the first of TWO all-new Fantasy Island offerings this week!

At this special Sunday timeslot, Daphne Zuniga, Laura Leighton, and Josie Bissett reunite as three friends celebrating their 50th(!) birthdays together. What will their fantasies reveal?

9/8c Scenes From a Marriage (HBO)

In 1973, Ingmar Bergman's Swedish miniseries marked a turning point in how relationships between married couples were viewed. Pared down to a feature film, it earned a Golden Globe Award.

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac reunite in a five-episode HBO miniseries from writer-director Hagai Levi as Mira and Jonathan, a couple whose marriage is falling apart before their eyes.

The original was a tough watch, so it will be interesting to see how this unfolds. Take a look at the trailer now!

10/9c American Rust (Showtime)

Based on the novel by Philipp Meyer, American Rust takes place in a small southwestern Pennsylvania town that fell on hard times when steel manufacturing pulled out of the area.

As the community struggles to stay afloat, the good people find themselves irritated, angry, and keen on making bad choices.

Starring Jeff Daniels, Maura Tierney, Alex Neustaedter, Bill Camp, and Mark Pellegrino, there is no shortage of talent bringing this story together. But don't trust me, watch the first episode now!

Monday, September 13

Y: The Last Man (FX on Hulu)

A cataclysmic event wipes out every mammal with a Y chromosome on the planet -- all except for Yorick Brown and his faithful monkey Ampersand.

It’s a post-apocalyptic world like you’ve never seen before -- one run entirely by women.

Don’t miss the premiere of this thrilling new series, based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra.

Starring Diane Lane, Olivia Thirlby, Ben Schnetzer, Ashley Romans, Marin Ireland, Elliot Fletcher, Amber Tamblyn. And even better? We'll be reviewing every episode!!

8/7c Roswell, New Mexico (CW)

What is Jones up to?

We’ve been asking ourselves that very question for weeks, but now that he’s found a way into Maria’s memories, we may get an actual answer!

Meanwhile, Michael and Alex FINALLY get to spend some time together, as they search for Max.

All signs point to this being another stellar hour of the revived sci-fi show!

Tuesday, September 14

Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)

A moderate-speed car chase takes Charles and Oliver from New York to Long Island, searching for answers about Mabel’s loyalties.

There will be pretzels, underlying romantic tension, cacti, and … strawberry lube?

Also, the tie-dye guy’s identity is revealed!

Don’t miss it!

9/8c Fantasy Island (FOX)

In the second of this week’s fantasy excursions, Doctor Who meets Survivor. Sort of.

Caitlin Stacey and Gillian Saker guest star in a timey-wimey literary liaison, while The Rookie’s Eric Winter tests his mettle against the island’s greatest obstacles.

Are you ready for the fantastical finale which will air at a special time on the special date, September 19?

8/7c Queen Sugar (OWN)

After Prosper’s tragic accident at the vaccination clinic, the Bordelon family gathers at the hospital to await word on his condition, but tensions run high when Prosper’s daughter, Billie flies in from Chicago.

Elsewhere, Nova worries her activism has made her a target, while Violet has to deal with the consequences of keeping secrets from Hollywood.

Wednesday, September 15

My Son (Peacock)

This might be the coolest concept I've ever seen for a film. Here's the gist of it.

Driving in the heart of the Highlands, Edmond Murray (James McAvoy) receives a call from his ex-wife (Claire Foy), in tears. Their 7-year-old son went missing from a campsite. Soon it becomes clear that the child was kidnapped and the parents give way to despair.

The twist is that McAvoy didn't have a script, and the actor discovers the story, which seems quite harrowing, in real-time with the audience. Wow!

Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu)

With only two episodes left to go, will we learn more about Masha’s traumatic past and her connection to that little girl?

Delilah thinks they are in over their head with helping the Marconi family and wants to leave.

Whose side will Yao be forced to take -- Delilah or Masha’s?

8/7c Riverdale (The CW)

The ghosts of Archie’s past have found their way to torment his present. After hearing some troubling news about his former commanding officer, will Archie’s chat with his uncle help him to move past his demons?

Plus, there are more schemes popping up that could make or break the group. Will Veronica outsmart Chad’s financial sabotage? Is Cheryl and Kevin’s plot to take over the ministry a wise move? Don’t miss out on the fun!

Thursday, September 16

Kin (AMC+)

Clare is distraught over the shooting and puts herself in danger.

Frank wants to make things right, but will his meeting with Eamon upset Jimmy even more?

Michael gets some disappointing news that could send him in a new direction.

"Every one of us is dead. It's only a matter of when."



Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol (Peacock)

Based on Dan Brown’s international bestselling thriller The Lost Symbol, the series follows the early adventures of young Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon (Ashley Zukerman), who must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a chilling global conspiracy.

Having seen the first and some of the second episodes, it didn't capture my interest. Perhaps you'll have better luck!

The premiere is today, and new episodes will follow every Thursday.

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)

The back half of Season 2 kicks off in usual Lower Decks style!

Get ready to even more canonical shenanigans with aliens, tech, and techy aliens, too! Oh my!

Did you tune into Star Trek Day for all the amazing announcements and the sneak peek at this mind-blowing trailer?

Friday, September 17

Cry Macho (HBO Max)

From Warner Bros. Pictures come director/producer Clint Eastwood’s uplifting and poignant drama Cry Macho.

The film stars Eastwood as Mike Milo, a one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder who, in 1979, takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man’s young son home from Mexico.

Forced to take the backroads on their way to Texas, the unlikely pair faces an unexpectedly challenging journey, during which the world-weary horseman finds unexpected connections and his own sense of redemption.

8/7c Burden of Truth (The CW)

It’s the series finale. Will all our questions be answered?

Will Joanna still be practicing law? Will Luna be forced to choose between her law career and happiness with Stevie?

Will Owen and Dian find a way to keep Kip?

