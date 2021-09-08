Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Movie Wrap-Up Ordered at Roku

Fans of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist will be getting some closure.

Roku on Thursday confirmed the rumors that it had picked up a feature-length wrap-up of the canceled NBC drama.

Titled Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas, the movie begins production this month in Vancouver, with Jane Levy (aka Zoey), Skylar Astin (Max), Alex Newell (Mo), John Clarence Stewart (Simon), and Andrew Leeds (David) all set to return.

They are joined by Alice Lee (Emily), Michael Thomas Grant (Leif), Kapil Talwalkar (Tobin), Mary Steenburgen (Maggie), Peter Gallagher (Mitch), and Bernadette Peters (Deb).

What's more, Roku has also confirmed the movie will stream for free exclusively on The Roku Channel and will be completely free.

It has been confirmed to launch in the U.S., Canada, and the UK, with other territories set to be announced ahead of the highly-anticipated project's debut.

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is the kind of show that doesn’t just entertain people, it speaks to them,” Colin Davis, Roku’s head of original scripted programming, said in a press release.

“The show has a healing power about it, which is brought to life by the incredibly talented cast through music and dance. That connection with the audience is what makes bringing a holiday-themed film like Zoey to life with the original cast so special.”

“I am so extremely grateful to The Roku Channel for helping us get Zoey to sing again,” creator Austin Winsberg said.

“I can’t think of a more appropriate time to hear someone’s heart song than the holidays."

"And Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas will be an opportunity to provide the fans and new viewers alike a chance to all tap their toes and get in the holiday mood.”

Lionsgate EVP, Television & Head of Development Scott Herbst and Lionsgate EVP, Television & Head of Current Programming Lee Hollin both said:

“The fans were passionate and unwavering in their support, and their perseverance paid off."

While the project is being billed as a wrap-up, it's possible that a third season could follow, depending on the performance of the show on the service.

NBC swung the axe on Zoey earlier this year after two seasons, citing low ratings for the decision.

There was a deal in the works to take the show to Peacock, but it is said to have fallen through.

