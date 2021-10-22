A Discovery of Witches Season 3: Our First Look at the Epic Conclusion to the All Souls Trilogy!

Can you be incredibly excited and totally bummed at the same time?

If we're talking about A Discovery of Witches Season 3, the answer is yes.

Sundance Now, Shudder, and AMC+ released today the trailer for the third and final season of A Discovery of Witches.

There is nothing worse than something you love so much coming to an end.

A Discovery of Witches has been one of the best book-to-screen adaptations of all time.

It's perfectly cast and remains true to the novels throughout.

If you weren't already in love with Matthew and Diana, seeing Matthew Goode and Teresa Palmer bring them to life on screen sealed the deal.

A Discovery of Witches Season 1 introduced us to the destined couple, a supernatural Romeo and Juliet who fall in love despite being different and very powerful creatures.

Matthew's father created The Congregation, an organization specifically to address inter-species activities, making the love shared between Matthew and Diana even more poetic.

A Discovery of Witches Season 2 found Matthew and Diana on the run, going back in time to find a witch worthy of teaching Diana to understand her powers so that together, she and Matthew can keep their families safe from The Congregation.

Choosing to return to 1590, Diana met Matthew's father, Philip, and was made a blood relation even before she and Matthew wed.

Unfortunately, even that blessing couldn't stop tragedy, as Emily, Diana's Aunt Sarah's wife, was killed just before they returned.

Premiering in January 2022 on all three platforms in the U.S., the epic conclusion of the acclaimed saga finds Matthew and Diana returning from 1590 to the present day and combating what they left behind.

The books are so good, and I hope you read them. The trailer below focuses mainly on vengeance, but the third book integrates Matthew and Diana's foray into parenthood with their twins.

There is so much to look forward to, and we cannot wait to watch it all unfold!

In addition to Goode and Palmer, the series features a strong ensemble cast including Owen Teale, Malin Buska, Alex Kingston, Aiysha Hart, Edward Bluemel, Lindsay Duncan, Peter McDonald, and Trevor Eve.

Others include Gregg Chillin, Adelle Leonce, Tanya Moodie, Daniel Ezra, Toby Regbo, Steven Cree, Jacob Ifan, Ivanno Jeremiah, Greg McHugh, Olivier Huband, Paul Rhys, and Parker Sawyers.

A Discovery of Witches Season 3 is based on the 'The Book of Life' novel from Deborah Harkness's bestselling All Souls trilogy and is the third and final installment.

You can catch the entire series on Sundance Now, Shudder, and AMC+.

