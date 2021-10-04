Amber Midthunder Talks Rosa's Roswell, New Mexico's Season 3 Journey & Excitement Over New Powers

Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 has shown us a new side to Rosa Ortecho.

Between exploring her powers and continuing to find herself in this new world, Rosa has found her niche within the group and has been a valuable asset in the fight against the season's big bad.

Amber Midthunder took a few minutes to talk with us about Rosa's journey, her favorite dynamics, and what she's excited for the audience to see over the final episodes this year!

Rosa has had quite the journey this season. Can you speak to that journey and what you enjoyed most about it?

I mean, what a big question. So, many things. The whole thing I've enjoyed. I think this season has been my favorite, both shooting and my experience just personally of shooting it was, I think, the most fun that I've had any of the years. And also kind of what she's getting to explore in so many ways.

She's quite on her own this year. Like first year it was a lot of flashbacks. Second-year, it was a lot of struggling. And I think this year it's her kind of walking on her little deer legs, trying to figure out who she is in this new life and this new time period on her own. So, all of it. I've had a lot of fun scenes with a lot of new people.

She had her storyline in the beginning with Wyatt. That was a fun story to explore. I got to have some really cool scenes with Michael Vlamis. That was a lot of fun.

And then the whole experience of the storyline with Lily and Heather was very heavy at times, but also very fun and exciting and cool for us to get to explore. So, I think all of it, just seeing her develop and kind of like stand on her own, is exciting for me as somebody who cares about her as a character, as a person.

And also, as an actor, to get to explore so many fun, new things has been very cool.

Totally. You touched on this a little bit there, but the story with Wyatt earlier in the season that was an unexpected one for the audience. What did you think about that relationship, and what do you think Rosa took away from it?

A lot of people have had, I think, a lot of feelings and a lot of opinions about it, and I don't think any of them are wrong. I think that what's fun about our show is we get to explore very strange what-ifs like, what if this person loses their memory and becomes completely different?

And what if this person dies, but ten years later, they're not really dead? So already, that's just like, when would that ever happen?

But it's cool in the sense that I think the grounded truths are that it's two people who relate to each other in a way.

I think that there are a lot of cool elements to their relationship and the way that they see each other and understand each other and share a lot of the same feelings about their town and where they are and how they feel.

If they feel outside or misunderstood or misplaced. That was something that was really fun and also very surprising to me to get to explore. And it was cool, and also I had a great acting partner, so it was cool.

The last time we saw Rosa, she was instrumental in severing the connection between Maria and Jones. Can you preview what's next for her as the fight against Jones continues?

I think for her, she's finding for herself that she has a real place in the group and in this world. I think that even before she came back, she struggled a lot with feeling like she had purpose or significance or like she could help anybody.

All she wanted to do was protect her sister, and the stakes were lower, maybe in like a TV sense, but to her quite high that she wanted to protect her family and set a good example for her sister and all those things. And she's felt like she couldn't do that.

Initially, she felt like there's just no chance for her ever to do anything good. Which was, I think, much of her struggle, like with her sobriety, but I think for her to realize that she has not just a purpose or position, but a responsibility and that she's needed is very satisfying and is very cool to see.

And so, I think in the next couple episodes, you'll see her find more of her position. And she's also still just trying to figure out who she is and where she lands. It's a very weird position she was put in, coming back from the dead. She's just trying to still regain her balance. And also, I think you'll see her find that for herself as well.

Sure. And yeah, Rosa was a fish out of water in a lot of ways in season two. And I think in season three, she's made a lot of strides in getting to know herself more. How do you feel like she's embraced this new world she came back to?

It's all the same people. It's just like dynamics are deeper. So, I think it's just her finding her new place and kind of getting over her ideas about things and understanding the realities of other people as well. Like her relationship with Isobel is a good example for that.

They share an abuser, and so what can easily look like she should have a lot of tension with Isobel because of what happened really becomes a common bond. And then they end up obviously being very close. I think it's her just opening her perspective but also staying firm in herself and what she knows to be true.

Where would you love to see Rosa's storyline go? We've seen her in rehab. I really love that touch of her at art therapy. Where do you see her going forward, or where would you like to see Rosa's storyline go moving forward?

Honestly, in episode 11, there's some pretty fun decisions and resolutions, and I'm excited for that. I'm excited to see what that looks like in the next season.

You touched on this earlier, too, about some of the dynamics that Rosa's gotten to have. There's Rosa and Liz, obviously Rosa and Isobel, Rosa and Kyle, Rosa and Michael. Is there a particular dynamic that you enjoy most on-screen for Rosa?

No, honestly, they've all been really fun. I think that's what's most surprising to me as an actor is that even though I'm living as the same character, all of the scenes feel so different.

All of the dynamics are so unique because all the relationships are so rich, and the histories are so rich. And that's what's cool about this story and the small town and the whole like the ten years of it all is that there's so much to explore one on one with each person.

The group scenes are so much fun, and the group dynamic is cool because all those are at play. But also, when you get to do one-on-one, you get into kind of the nitty-gritty of what's between two people, and the scenes between Rosa and Michael are so different from the scenes between Rosa and Kyle or Rosa and Isobel.

And then they all have their own. Each one is very different and really fun.

Rosa and Liz have such a beautiful sister relationship, and I love that scene towards the end of episode eight at the Wild Pony between them. Can you speak to that relationship and its importance to Rosa?

Yeah, I mean, that's like everything to her, right? That's the world. Before all of this happened, that was what she lived for was to protect her younger sister and to want her to do better than she did. And now she's seeing that, and she's seeing her sister live those things.

And even though we're living inside this weird sci-fi fantasy world. I think our writers and especially anytime that I get to work with Jeanine. Jeanine like is my sister.

So, it's fun, and it's nice. We have a lot of conversations, and we have a lot of talks about our scenes and what's happening, and where they're at. Honestly, even this season, the sisters have been quite separate, but always at the end, whether you see it or not, it's the two of them versus everything.

She and I always have a dialogue about, "Okay, well you're here, and I'm there, but where are they at?" And like, "What is their dynamic right now? What's going on with them?" So, I mean, to me, that's like the heartbeat of everything that they do, and that Rosa does.

I love getting to see Rosa explore her powers this season. How was that for you in getting to tap more into that side of Rosa?

It's so much fun. Honestly, I love having power. I was excited when I read it and when it first started happening and her having abilities. And I hope they just keep coming.

Yeah, me too. Is there a storyline this season outside of Rosa's that you really enjoyed on the show?

Oh yeah. I think Liz's whole California life has been so fun, seeing her in her other world and her with Heath and her really exploring her science. Obviously, it's always been present, but I think this year, more than anything, it has been pretty clutch. So that's been a lot of fun. And also just anything that Isobel ever does I love.

There's so much beauty in New Mexico, and it serves as such a beautiful backdrop for Roswell. What do you love most about filming in New Mexico?

That's where I grew up, so I get to be home with my family and much of the crew I've known since I was young. And so it's all just people and places that I'm familiar with, and it's such a unique experience. And I feel so lucky that I think just being home for me is great.

I mean, it's beautiful. There's good food. My loved ones are there. It's a pretty good setup for me.

That's wonderful. And the last question for me. Season three has been an exciting ride, and it's been a lot of fun for the audience. What are you looking forward to the audience seeing most in the final episodes?

Honestly, our fans are so vocal that I look forward to seeing what they have to say. I'm always excited, and we talk about it like, "Oh, when people see this, and people see that."

I'm excited for them to see just what happens with Jones and the dynamics between Liz and Max and where all the gang ends at the end of the season, and how everybody feels about it. I don't think they'll be disappointed.

Well, thank you so much for your time today, and congratulations on the season four pickup. I appreciate it, Amber.

Thank you.

Roswell, New Mexico airs Monday at 8/7c on The CW.

***This interview has been edited for length and clarity.***

Whitney Evans is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.