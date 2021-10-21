Batwoman Stars Address Ruby Rose Toxic Workplace Allegations, Declare She Was Fired

It's been a wild week for fans of Batwoman.

Ruby Rose took to Instagram this week to drop a string of allegations against Warner Bros, the Batwoman showrunner, and EPs on the show.

In the aftermath, Warner Bros. TV refuted the claims in a damning statement.

The statement reads as follows:

“Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the Studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for season two of ‘Batwoman’ based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned.”

After that, Rose's former co-star, Dougray Scott, who was at the center of some of the allegations, addressed the former Kate Kane star's claims.

“I absolutely and completely refute the defamatory and damaging claims made against me by [Ruby Rose]; they are entirely made up and never happened,” Scott said in a statement obtained by TV Line.

“As Warner Bros. Television has stated, they decided not to exercise the option to engage Ruby for Season 2… based on multiple complaints about her workplace behaviour,” the actor added.

Rose had said that Scott had "hurt a female stunt double" and "yelled like a little bitch at women and was a nightmare. He left when he wanted and arrived when he wanted."

Camrus Johnson, who plays Luke, took to Twitter to share a Deadline article of Rose's allegations, adding his thoughts on the matter.

"Batfam ya know I couldn’t go the whole day without saying something! I love y’all, don’t think I haven’t seen all the love today," his statement begins.

"But yea fam, she was fired. And it is VERY hard to be fired when you’re the lead. Imagine what u have to do for that 2 happen."

The statement continued as follows:

Since it was claimed she “walked away” last year I’m sure some of you may be pretty confused or upset, and even moreso that a lot of lies were spread today.

Just know we have a lot of great souls working on this show and none of this changes that. From the top to the bottom.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.