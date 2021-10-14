Big Sky Season 2 Episode 3 Review: You Have To Play Along

Well, that was rather underwhelming.

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 3 was just an hour moving forward things and starting to put everyone into everyone's else's orbit. So, while the pieces are slowly beginning to align, it means we were just watching our characters figure out things we already knew.

And quite frankly, that just isn't all that fascinating.

Jenny's foray back on the forth is already off to a rocky start because she is not the kind of person who likes to sit around and do nothing. She and Cassie are the same in that respect, which is why their partnership ended up being pretty successful.

In the sense that they were able to save lives and help people, even if getting to that point was filled with a lot of misfortune.

But it's been a minute, and Jenny already sees that things are different now that she's back on the force. She can't run into every burning building and leave when the cops show up to deal with the aftermath.

She is that cop now.

Cassie: You took a bullet for me, Jenny. Saved my life. I don't even know...I'm not sure how to thank you. I'll never forget it.

Jenny: To be fair, I also punched you in the face once.

Cassie: I punched you back.

Seeing how far Jenny and Cassie have come and how much they now rely on one another is truly the greatest aspect of the series now. They are no longer the two girls brawling over a man in a crowded bar.

They are two women who respect the hell out of each other and want to help people.

And namely right now, they want to help Tonya. But that's easier said than done.

At this point, they know that this is much bigger than they initially realized since they know Big Sam was involved with a powerful cartel, a cartel who sent cleaners all the way out to Montana to clean up a potentially messy situation.

But that is never going to stop them from doing what they do.

Tonya does her best to stay alive, though the whole scene at the café was just confusing. Now, she obviously didn't want that poor cook to get hurt, but was there no car for her to try to take off in? Was he the only person there?

Let's say he was dropped off or took an Uber, and there really was no vehicle there; once Donno got there and quickly got the upper hand, why didn't she take off again?

She would have had a decent headstart again, and people must go to that café, or it wouldn't be in the business, so there must be a road and presumably some cars nearby.

The whole thing was perplexing and frustrating, but at least they didn't kill Tonya like I automatically assumed would happen.

It feels obvious she doesn't know anything, but then again, now that they're aware Tonya has put herself and Big Sam on Cassie's radar, it does make more sense to keep her alive for the time being.

Ren is an enigma wrapped in a riddle. And it's tough to get a read on her.

Her mantra seems to be 'drugs and money,' and that's all well and good, but we are missing something significant because don't they have to account for things like this happening in the drug business?

Though Big Sam was trying to run off with a substantial sum of money. But even so, things are getting messy fast, and Ren is losing control of the situation rather quickly.

I expect Cassie and Jerrie to be thrown off the scent of the trailer and that ending to amount to nothing much, but it would be pretty wild and shocking if Ren was already exposed this early in the season. She is doing a terrible job of blending in, which is what she should be doing.

Now that we know her dad is the boss, you have to imagine it's only a matter of time before he also steps down in Montana, too. Because things are bound to get worse before they get better.

Like this Harvey situation is poised to turn nasty, now that he's got Bridger's name.

Harvey is hardly subtle, and whatever he thought he was doing by trying to get information from Cassie and Jenny was sad. He's much lower on the chain than Ren, and you can tell he's starting to feel the heat.

But what's he going to do with Bridger? Poor kid is barely hanging onto his sanity, and all it will take is a little intimidation, and he's going to give everything up.

Though Bridger doesn't know what Max and Harper are up to, which will only serve to complicate things even further.

There's just a lot of complications right now and way too many characters. People are showing up in scenes with no names and interacting with other characters we barely know, and for some reason, we, as the audience, are supposed to be invested in it.

Like the whole Travis encounter in the bar was confusing because who were those two men he was talking to? If we've met them, I apologize for not remembering. But can someone also apologize to me for them not making more of an impression?

Big Sky feels like that show you want to love, and there are so many good elements, but when things aren't clicking, they really aren't clicking. And right now, it's not only not clicking, but there are just entirely too many things trying to co-exist at the same time. It's jarring.

Elsewhere, the whole Ronald and Wolf thing continues to go in circles. And this idea that Wolf will break Ronald and somehow make him better is such an odd turn for things, though there is nothing stranger than a Legarski.

Scarlet being indoctrinated into Wolf's master plan was a little surprising, but again, is anyone care that much about what is happening on that farm?

It's a plot that is way too segregated, which is fine because Big Sky thrives on competing storylines, but this one isn't bringing anything but annoyance.

Odds and Ends

Okay, creepy van man needs to DO something. He follows the kids, knows addresses and everything. So, can he just do whatever it is he has been waiting to do?

Travis is sketchy, but damn do he and Jenny have all the chemistry in the world. And Cassie teasing her was hilarious, and I hope Cassie never stops making funny jokes about it.

Once again, Max was speaking facts and had the right idea about just getting rid of the ample supply of drugs that wasn't theirs, but Harper talked her right out of it. One step forward and ten steps back within that crew.

Bridger using his share of the money to buy a police scanner. Bless his heart. I need Bridger protected at all times, thank you.

When Lindor is missing, that's an automatic half star that gets taken away. (Kidding. Maybe.)

I promise I enjoy Big Sky, but so far, I've been more confused than entertained. But I will keep holding out hope for things to run around because we know they have it in them.

And as long as Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury are there leading the charge, I will be, too. But if we could shrink the ten plots into something a bit more coherent, that would only help this season move along.

The floor is now yours, guys, so please let me know if you agree or disagree with my assessments?

Are you enjoying the new mystery?

Are you liking the Ronald story?

Drop your comments down below and watch Big Sky online right now so you can join the conversation!

