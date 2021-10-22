Bob's Burgers Halloween Episodes: The Best Might Surprise You

Happy Halloween!

If there's one sure thing in this world, it's that Bob's Burgers will give us great holiday-themed treats, especially Halloween!

If you're looking for a fun binge this spooky season, then Bob's Burgers has some great options!

Since season three, Bob's Burgers has produced a Halloween (or, at least, a spooky-themed) episode.

As of 2021, the total amount of creepy shenanigans the Belchers get into reaches ten!

With Bob's Burgers Season 13 confirmed, we look forward to seeing more spooky antics in 2022!

But where do the current episodes rank?

10. "Pig Trouble Little Tina" (Bob's Burgers Season 10 Episode 4) IMDB Rating: 7.5

Pig Trouble Little Tina gets many things right: it's scary, weird, and has a lot of laughs.

Sadly, this episode ventures too far into the weird. The directing of the fetal pigs and having Tina's pig haunt her seems excellent, but the execution falls flat.

It becomes disturbing and loses its usual Bob's Burgers charm. Bob and Linda's storyline is equally disturbing (very gross ear wax), but at least it's funnier.

Linda: "This is my white wax whale Moby ear Dick, Bob!"

One excellent joke comes from Louise's costume, the Bjorn Identity (Jason Bourne with a Baby Bjorn)

9. "Teen-A-Witch" (Bob's Burgers Season 7 Episode 3) IMDB Rating: 7.7

Tina gets deep into witchcraft after her arch-enemy Tammy steals her costume idea for the costume contest.

The story gets lost again in its potential but leaves Tina hanging with a disappointing storyline.

Bob and Linda's plot saves this episode once again, with Bob wondering why all of his Jack o'lanterns are getting stolen.

At least Tina's costumes are brilliantly punny, the first idea being a "hot mess" and then a "sand witch."

8. "Tina and The Real Ghost" (Bob's Burgers Season 5 Episode 2) IMDB Rating: 8.0

Yes, another Tina-centric one below the top five. It's not that Tina is a flawed character; it's just she gets handed the super weird, not-so-charming storylines.

A supposed ghost haunts the Restaurant, leaving Linda and the kids to capture the spirit. Tina then starts... dating the ghost.

Tina dating a ghost seems pretty on-brand, but the weirdness is non-stop and sometimes needs to stop during this episode.

The ending, however, shines against the weird plot, showing Lousie and Tina separately (and brilliantly) pranking Tammy and their friends.

7. "Fort Night" (Bob's Burgers Season 4 Episode 2) IMDB Rating: 8.4(?)

I don't understand the high IMDB rating on this one. It's pretty solid, but focusing on one of the worst Bob's Burgers characters doesn't fair well.

Millie Frock, the Louise-obsessed girl that goes to Wagstaff, leaves the kids trapped in their fort when they're supposed to be trick-or-treating.

Millie is insufferable, and this episode's savior is the incredible Bob and Linda storyline, along with the great ending.

Bob and Linda make a great (not-so-great) dragon costume for the kids, but they try to trick-or-treat with it instead because they don't show up.

6. "Nightmare On Ocean Avenue Street" (Bob's Burgers Season 9 Episode 4) IMDB Rating: 8.1

Nightmare On Ocean Avenue Street probably has the best name of all Halloween-themed titles, with a fantastic pun on a popular film franchise.

This half-hour sees the kids constantly getting their candy stolen by unknown costumed characters while Teddy decorates Bob's Burgers last-minute on Halloween night.

We also get to see another fantastic Tina-pun costume, "Nun of your business" (a nun with a briefcase). While Louise dons "The Dragon with a Girl Tatoo."

The episode contains a lot of hilarity and proves that weird storylines can be significant.

5. "Heartbreak Hotel-oween" (Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 4) IMDB Rating: 7.6?

Alright! The top five! This half-hour holds quite a low rating on IMDB, but I can't fathom why.

The kids head to an old hotel where a woman tries to summon the ghost of her husband (who may or may not have cheated on her), while Linda and Teddy force Bob to give blood (he's very squeamish) because he's O-negative.

Both plotlines complement each other well with the scary and the funny. Bob's gets a little gory too, and both get tied up nicely at the end.

This one is because of its homage to horror movies, great jokes, and relatable stories.

4. "Full Bars" (Bob's Burgers Season 3 Episode 2) IMDB Rating: 8.4

Full Bars became the first of many Halloween specials back in season three, and it set a pretty high bar.

The kids venture to Kings Head Island while Bob and Linda attend Teddy's (their handyman and friend) Halloween party.

Things get weird on both sides. The kids learn about "Hell Hunt," an annual tradition of older kids tormenting younger kids on King's Head Island; the adults deal with Teddy accusing everyone of murdering his guinea pig.

Gene: It's Helen Hunt!

The episode utilizes terrific gags and stories to create something sweet yet haunting and fun.

3. "The Wolf of Wharf Street" (Bob's Burgers Season 8 Episode 3) IMDB Rating: 8.1

The Wolf of Wharf Street is next on the list, probably the second-best title for these Halloween outings.

Linda goes out with the kids on Halloween night because there's an (alleged) wold on the loose (allegedly). Their night changes from Candy-hunting to Wolf-hunting, while Bob's night gets super weird.

Bob got injured, so Teddy came over to take care of him. However, Bob's on some powerful pain medications and starts hallucinating that Teddy is, in fact, the (were)wolf.

Mr. Fischoeder: The Wolf? Felix Fishoeder: "Wolves aren't real Linda!"

Linda and the kids' journey trying to find the (alleged) loose wolf leads them to a foggy park on the spookiest night of the year, which makes this half-hour one of the best.

2. "The Pumpkinening" (Bob's Burgers Season 12 Episode 3) IMDB Rating: 7.7(?)

Here it comes! 2021's Halloween fare did not disappoint, and despite its (shockingly) low IMDB rating, we loved it.

Instead of being kid-focused, the main plot follows Linda and her sister Gayle (Megan Mullally) as they head back to their hometown to face their dark past.

Putting the kids in the sidecar this round worked out for the Belchers, providing us with a fun and cute side-story about candy while focusing on the serious (well, more serious in comparison) pumpkin smashing story.

The treat of seeing Linda and Gayle's high-school past combined with the kids going crazy for candy combined to make a great show.

1. "The Hauntening" (Bob's Burgers Season 6 Episode 3) IMDB Rating: 9.1

The Hauntening also holds the top rating on IMDB, and for the right reason. The saga of Bob and Linda trying to scare Louise is near perfection.

There's only one joint story for this one, and having the kids and the parents in the same themed episode creates magic.

Louise loves Halloween and all things scary, but there's one problem: she's never been scared!

The familial love and effort that the entire Belcher family put in to give Louise the perfect scare also became one of the most heartfelt moments of the whole series.

When it comes right down to it, Bob's Burgers' Halloween episodes are a great way to spend the spooky season.

Get ready for a great binge of some funny TV, whether on your own or with the whole family!

Lets us know if you watch (or plan on watching) any, and if you do, have fun watching!

Michael Stack is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.