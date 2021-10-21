CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Under the Skin

Of course, Hodges' framing couldn't be cracked this quickly.

It doesn't help that Sara and Gil kept getting pulled away to help on the current case on CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 3.

After all, that's the price of admission for them. If they want access to the lab, they have to share their wealth of experience with the current squad. That's only fair.

However, the problem is that there's a clock on their investigation now, as David's trial got fast-tracked by headline-seeking politicians. No big surprise there.

Also, do you think it's a coincidence that one law firm was allowed to file a class-action suit for all those potentially wrongfully convicted on the strength of Hodges' "fabricated" evidence?

It wouldn't be at all surprising if there's a lawyer involved in this conspiracy, especially one that seems to have popped up out of nowhere. Whoever is behind this is seeking revenge and enrichment at the same time.

Following the evidence to save Hodges is turning out to be a very slow process.

What was their progress this time out? They're seeking a middle-aged man of South American origin with access to a particular chemical. That's not a lot on which to go.

What also is becoming readily apparent is how far behind the cutting edge Sara and Gil have fallen when they were off being researchers.

It's a good thing Maxine has bought full force into what they're attempting to do. She's been introducing them to what her up-to-date new lab can do that couldn't be done in their time.

What Maxine says officially and what she does unofficially are turning out to be two very different things. She realizes that a cloud of doubt will hang over her lab until Hodges is cleared.

As for the rest of her team, well, Gil and Sara's being willing to pitch in is earning them all sorts of goodwill with the younger techs. What they are seeing are upright people who wouldn't make up evidence.

It hasn't helped that there are other self-interested parties involved.

Nora Cross from Internal Affairs is using this case as a stepping stone to further her career and isn't likely to work with any of the CSIs new or old to get to the truth.

Then there's the new undersheriff, who is a blowhard self-promoter who would sacrifice Hodges in a heartbeat for a few more votes.

If only they had access to a veteran investigator who knows where many bodies are buried, who could work off the grid to further their investigation (why no Brass this episode?). To solve this, they are going to have to go outside official channels.

It's not going to help that Gil's health seems to be failing.

At first, it appeared that he was just getting too old for this shit. But later, he confessed to Sara that he was suffering from a balance disorder.

So he's not at 100 percent (even for his age) and she's going to have to spend valuable time worrying about his condition.

It's a good thing we still have the newbies to solve the case of the week.

Having a female game developer getting stabbed to death by a jealous male is as close to social commentary as CSI gets.

This new iteration has done well at folding newer technology into its storylines.

Having a killer wearing a 3D mask and contacts using 3D swords as murder weapons is a perfect example of updating their material.

But to get to that point meant the squad had to do the drudge work of collecting evidence upon which the series was built. There is nothing glamorous about dumpster diving or sifting pool water but that uncovers important clues.

From the beginning, Ron Kean (played by Joe Adler, who portrayed a different character in the original CSI) was acting twitchy. It was easy to write him off as an asthmatic video game nerd but something seemed off about him.

Also, it was strange that someone committing murder would look straight into a security camera rather than hide his face.

Folsom and Allie were right to point out that things didn't add up, especially after 3D knives based on the game developed by the victim were the murder weapons.

Sure, it was an eye-roller when Maxine compared the walk of the killer to all the gaits of those of the victim's acquaintances to come up with a suspect.

That gave her someone from whom to collect evidence, albeit surreptitiously. That's when Kean showed the arrogance we need in a killer.

It wouldn't be CSI if Gil didn't help to solve the case with a bug part. He identified the bee which just happened to occur in abundance near Kean's mother's house.

The bee sting led to Kean's early reactions.

And the burnt 3D mask yielded the necessary DNA of Kean.

All of which led to Maxine and the new female cop busting him in interrogation for the murder, after he ranted like a punk about how women were ruining the video-game industry. He couldn't handle the fact that the field isn't just for little boys anymore.

Dale McGarrigle is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.