Dancing With the Stars: Melanie C Reacts to Shocking Elimination

Dancing With the Stars is no stranger to controversial eliminations, and Monday's new episode left fans reeling.

Grease Night arrived on the veteran ABC reality series, and by the time the night was over, Mel C and Gleb Savchenko were out of the competition.

The stunning announcement came after scoring a 36 out of 40 for their quickstep to "You're the One That I Want."

It was a beautiful performance, but the pair ended up in the bottom two alongside Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy.

The latter pairing also scored a 36 out of 40 and have been some of the better competitors this season.

Len Goodman got to cast the deciding vote that sent Mel C and Gleb home.

Mel C opened up about her ouster to Entertainment Tonight.

"Look, somebody's got to go, you know? Everybody worked so hard and every week, everyone produces great dances," she shared to the outlet.

"[But] I am absolutely gutted. I am gutted to go."

The Spice Girls star admitted that the series was hard, but she wanted to stick around for longer.

"But everything happens for a reason," she added.

"Let's see what the future holds."

As for Savchenko, he thought they would make it much further based on the response to their performances.

"I was already thinking, 'We're going all the way to the end!'" he dished to the outlet.

"I'm dancing with Melanie C from Spice Girls, how much more could you want than to have a partner like that?" he continued.

The good news is that Savchenko believes he has met a true friend in Melanie C.

We are still very early in the competition, but there's a lot of talent in the ballroom at this moment in time.

JoJo Siwa and Jennah Johnson earned the first 40 out of 40 score, which is a "perfect" number in the DWTS universe.

They are the show's first all-female dance duo, and they're killing it every single week.

It will be fun to see how the next few weeks play out because this show has a rabid fanbase who are vocal when the show gets it wrong.

The official DWTS Twitter account said goodbye to Mel C and Gleb, and the comments under it were pretty telling.

"This is so wrong," said one fan.

"The judges should be ashamed of themselves," added another.

Other fans felt like the outcome had been set-up by producers.

"How do you let Len break a tie when the tie was nonexistent Mel C had it 2-1 before it even got to Len make it make sense," said another irate fan.

