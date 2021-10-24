Days of Our Lives Round Table: John Meets the Devil!

John came face to face with the MarDevil. Victor struck a deal with Trask. Justin and Bonnie considered getting married in Statesville, and Steve and Kayla used EJ to find Kristen this week in Salem.

Our TV Fanatics, Jack and Christine, are joined by Kate, and DoolFan4Life from MyHourglass, a Days of Our Lives fan forum to debate the devil's big reveal, Victor's possible deal, their current favorite and least favorite Salem couples, and more!

Did it take John too long to figure out that Marlena is possessed again?

DoolFan4Life: In comparison to the first time, no. But the fact that this story is even happening again, I will say yes because the sooner John knows, the sooner it will be over. I certainly hope so anyway.

Marlena is sucking up too much airtime, and she's obnoxious enough without being "possessed." I wish they'd lock her up in Bayview and leave her offscreen. John can stay.

Kate: Yes! I was really hoping this would go on for a while with John almost figuring it out, but then the devil being able to hide it from him. But I do want to see what happens next. Now that John knows the truth, what can he do about it?

Jack: While he should have figured it out a while ago, I'm thrilled that he caught on now. I was expecting six months of obvious lies and manipulations, which is par for the course with Days of Our Lives.

With John finding out, though, I have to wonder what the devil's plan is now. She can't just throw everyone in Bayview who gets in the way!

Christine: I'm glad they moved this forward. John is too smart not to figure this out, especially since he's had suspicions for a while.

And now we get to see how the devil deals with John, who is no longer a priest the way he supposedly was during the first possession story, which adds a new twist.

Rate the possession storyline this week from 1 (I hate it) to 10 (This is the best!)

DoolFan4Life: -infinity. I know lots of people love it, but I just can't. It was more interesting when it was Doug. Marlena ruins it It feels like a pathetic attempt for the actress to relive her glory days. Pass.

Kate: I would give it about a 7. I love the idea of bringing it back as a new storyline, and it is fun. And I'm getting to learn about Days' history that I wasn't around to watch the first time.

Jack: I'm going to give it somewhere between a 2 and a 3. I'm mildly curious about what the devil will do, but for the most part, I find this to be a ridiculous storyline, and the devil's actions make no sense.

This particular devil doesn't have any connection to Catholic theology and just causes random trouble, mostly for no reason. Yawn.

Christine: I'm somewhere between a 7 and an 8. This was one of Days' most popular storylines, and I like all of the buzz the show is getting from revisiting it 25 years later.

Plus, it feels like the actors are having a lot of fun, and the story knows not to take itself too seriously. For example, take the way Marlena was wearing a snake print jacket during her devil scenes.

But what I really love is that it includes so many characters, from veterans to the newbies. There are many people in Salem who are and will be a part of this story, and I'm enjoying that most of all.

What do you think of Victor's deal with Trask to exchange Kristen for Xander and Justin?

DoolFan4Life: I think it would be good if Kristin actually paid for her crimes, which she never seems to do. Honestly, Xander is the only one worth saving.

Justin and the two women are all useless characters that haven't brought much to this show. Maybe Justin did at one time, but I'm happy to have him behind bars than with Bonnie Lockhart.

Gwen is just gross. I want her out of Xander's orbit. Also, he was only trying to protect Jack. Xander didn't kill anyone, so he should be let out anyways.

Kate: I certainly didn't expect it. I pretty much had forgotten Xander and Justin's relation with Victor because we've seen so little of Victor recently. But Victor's got to get to Kristen to make good on the deal, so it's not done yet.

Jack: It's always good to see Victor! I'm surprised Trask went for any kind of deal after her high-handed speech, and I thought she would have tried to bargain more. But I guess the idea of prosecuting Kristen was too tempting for her.

Christine: I love that Victor is still Victor. He's smart, tenacious, and sometimes ruthless. But, he loves his family in his own, occasionally warped way. I was glad that Victor included Xander in the deal. Now I just hope he can pull it off.

Who is your favorite current Salem couple, and why?

DoolFan4Life: Steve and Kayla will always have a soft spot in my books.

Kate: Right now, I am loving Chad and Abigail, and I NEVER thought I would say that. I love seeing Abigail's light, fun side, and it is super fun watching them read the script together. I also love the tension between Chad, Abigail, and EJ!

Jack: Doug and Julie have been my favorite forever, and that hasn't changed despite this silly storyline.

Steve and Kayla are a close second. Both of these classic couples still have love and respect for each other after all these years, as well as a good deal of chemistry.

Of the younger couples, Allie and Tripp have the most potential, as their relationship is based on something other than sex.

I never thought I'd say this, but I also enjoy Eli and Lani! While they do a bit too much flirting in the living room for my taste (and almost always get interrupted by Chanel. Ugh), there's substance to their relationship.

I enjoy them building their family as well as introducing Black culture to Days of Our Lives -- something which is badly needed.

Christine: I'm really enjoying Tripp and Allie, and Chanel and Johnny. I'm glad that Chanel and Johnny haven't jumped into bed together yet because it adds something to this relationship.

Who is your least favorite current Salem couple, and why?

DoolFan4Life: Probably Ben and Ciara as all they do is lay in bed. They have nothing outside of this. The whole nonsense of them having a kid just puts them in bed even more.

Ciara needs to find better friends than Gabi, and Ben needs to stop letting her dictate to him about having a kid when he's not ready. I'm also am not loving EJ and Nicole. Just please, no, I don't want to watch this again.

Kate: It comes down to two couples for me. Xander and Gwen, or Steve and Kayla. I know we don't see Steve and Kayla very often, but I just don't love either character.

I had high hopes for Xander and Gwen. I liked them when they first came together, but they're becoming cheesy and kind of boring.

Jack: Ben and Ciara don't do anything but have sex! Now that they've decided to get pregnant, it's an excuse for them to be in bed all the time. Watch Ciara end up with multiples from having sex multiple times in a day or something stupid like that.

There's not enough eye-rolling in the world for their scenes, and their relationship is somewhere between ridiculous and boring.

Also, neither Justin/Bonnie nor Gwen/Xander adds anything to the show.

Christine: I'm just done with Philip/Chloe/Brady. I don't even care which of them ends up together anymore as long as I don't have to watch.

And Bonnie and Justin are really the worst. I love the actors, but enough already.

EJ continued to woo Nicole. Are you on board with this possible romance?

DoolFan4Life: No. EJ always puts her second to Sami, and honestly, Nicole wasn't innocent either. She kidnapped his daughter. The whole concept is nonsensical to me, even if he is just trying to stick it to Sami.

Nicole says she knows they are both getting over people, but she will probably fall for him again like always, and she looks pathetic. This girl has zero character growth.

Kate: I wasn't here for the original EJ and Nicole relationship, so I don't know what happened in the past. All I know is that I kind of like them now. I don't think it'll last forever (They're basically just each other's rebounds), but it's fun to watch!

Jack: No. It's disgusting that during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, DAYS is pushing Nicole and her former abuser to try again, especially when it's obvious EJ is still abusive, and at best, will use Nicole, then dump her.

And now that he suspects she and Kayla were up to something, he's probably going to turn violent toward her again.

Christine: Nicole had grown boring with Eric when Eric was around, and she and Rafe put me to sleep. Nicole and the new EJ have more of a spark, and I'm enjoying their scenes together.

They do have a dark and convoluted history. They've both done horrible things to one another, but as for now, this is fun, even if it's not much more than a distraction from their broken hearts for both of them.

What's the one storyline you are dreading?

DoolFan4Life: The Ava and Rafe and Nicole triangle.

I'm also dreading what's currently happening with Philip and Chloe. I'm dreading that the writers are really shipping Chloe and Brady, and I'm so sick and tired of Brady throughout. They haven't done right by Phloe, and it doesn't look like they will anytime soon.

Kate: The storyline I'm dreading most is the classic Brady/Chloe/Philip triangle. It was fine when they were high schoolers acting this petty and jealous, but now it is just hard to watch. And I also dread Rafe ruining more Nicole/EJ moments.

Jack: I'm not dreading anything, but I wish we would go back to having the devil only on once or twice a week. DAYS is so much more enjoyable when the yellow-eyed demon is absent.

Christine: A Justin and Bonnie Stateville prison wedding! Are they kidding me with this? Bonnie had Adrienne locked up in Statesville, and now Justin's considering marrying Bonnie there. Ugh. Also, anything to do with Brady and Chloe makes me cringe.

What was your favorite quote, scene, or storyline this week in Salem?

DoolFan4Life: I loved seeing Victor and Steve and the whole dynamic of him hiring Steve to find Kristen. I even enjoyed Kayla's fake drunk act, even if it was impulsive and unnecessary.

I hope Steve can find Kristen and get Xander out. I would ship a bromance between Steve and Xander too.

Kate: Tripp was so cute when he offered to stitch up Henry's blanket, and then when Johnny tried to make fun of him, Tripp was having none of it. That was a fun scene.

Jack: I loved Philip and Lucas spending time with Kate! This is more of the kind of thing I want to see. Kate's refusal to leave her kids alone was great, and she had some funny lines.

I especially liked her defense of Philip and her insistence that everyone wants to punch Brady. Kate and Roman's honest conversation was great too.

Christine: Loved the callback to Victor and Steve's history.

Also, the devil considering drowning Julie in the church baptismal font was somehow both dark and funny. I was half hoping the MarDevil would try it before John walked in.

And Tripp/Allie/Johnny/Chanel are the foursome I need to see more of. They are a great combination of romance, friendship, and snark.

