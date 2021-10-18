Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the Week of 10-18-21: Is John Catching On?

Could it finally be happening?

After several weeks of cluelessness, spoilers for Days of Our Lives during the week of 10-18-21 suggest that John might finally begin to catch on that his wife has been possessed again.

John's supposed to listen to Marlena's taped session with Doug, but will the devil mess with it so that the truth doesn't come out?

It would be nice if John realized the truth right away and we exorcised this ridiculous story before Halloween, but it's not happening.

Deidre Hall has already said that the story goes on through the holidays. But John realizing what's going on would be a major step forward.

I'm already tired of the silliness of Marlena arguing with the devil through her electronic devices, so let's get on with it!

That said, a cornered devil is a violent devil, and I'm not looking forward to the demon's next move against Julie.

According to the spoiler video, the devil again plans to attack Julie after Julie realizes something is wrong with Marlena.

This is most likely a reaction to Julie demanding that she be allowed to see her beloved husband at Bayview. But it's also a stupid move on the devil's part.

This latest attack can't be blamed on Doug's dementia when he's not even in the room! So how is the devil going to get out of this?

Not into the devil story? Don't worry -- there's plenty more going on. Please scroll down to check out all eight Days of Our Lives spoiler photos for the week of 10-18-21.

Jack asks Steve and Kayla for a favor.

With Gwen in jail for solicitation after trying to blackmail a corrupt judge, Jack will likely want Steve to help investigate what's going on.

Hopefully, this will lead to all of Gwen's lies being exposed for once and for all.

I would have preferred Jack and Steve work together to expose the corrupt judge in the first place, but late is better than never.

Victor meets with Melinda to try to secure his nephews' release.

I'm sure Melinda will not be inclined to take bribes or deal with blackmail from Victor, considering what she arrested Justin for in the first place.

But if anyone can get his nephews out of this self-inflicted mess, it's Victor.

John Aniston has been missing from our screens for too long. These scenes should be fun.

John begins to wonder if Marlena is possessed.

It's about time!

Considering how paranoid John has been about the possibility of a second possession, his inability to see what was going on has been strange, to say the least.

The only question is what John will do once he finally realizes what's going on. Will he take out that priest memorabilia to try to exorcise the devil again?

Steve tells Kayla that Victor wants him to find Kristen.

This is interesting and bizarre.

Victor is so thrilled not to have Kristen's hooks in Brady that he asked Brady to steal Chloe from Philip instead.

So why would he want to find Kristen now?

Paulina is upset when Abe wants Marlena to officiate their wedding.

If Marlena wasn't possessed, Paulina would have nothing to worry about.

She told Marlena her secret about Lani's parentage and is afraid that Marlena won't respect doctor/patient confidentiality.

Ordinarily, that would be ridiculous, but who knows what havoc the devil plans to wreak at the wedding?

The devil decides to silence Julie permanently.

Take a number, demon.

Julie seems to be the subject of death threats from evil characters on a regular basis, so this is hardly an original idea on the devil's part.

Besides, as mentioned above, this is a stupid idea when the devil doesn't have Doug to use as a scapegoat for its violent behavior.

John listens to the tape of Marlena's session with Doug!

Yay! If all goes well, John will have an inkling into what's going on here.

But since the devil has power over Marlena's electronics, it'll likely screw with the tape.

John will probably learn SOMETHING but not the full truth. That would be too easy.

Abe is rushed to the hospital.

According to spoilers, Abe will be shot, as if that hasn't happened before in recent years.

This likely has something to do with the mob storyline, though why Jake or any other mob member would use Abe for target practice is an open question.

I guess that Abe is going to be standing near Jake when someone takes a hit and misses.

Why are there so many incompetent hitmen in Salem? This brings back memories of that guy EJ hired to kill Nick, who couldn't seem to get the job done.

So there you have it, Days of Our Lives fanatics. There's lots of devilish goings-on in Salem on top of the usual panic over secrets possibly coming out and powerful people like Victor throwing their weight around.

What looks good to you? What could you do without?

