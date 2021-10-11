Doctor Who Season 13: Teaser and Premiere Date Revealed!

Jodie Whittaker's last hurrah as the star of Doctor Who will be filled with dramatic moments.

BBC America announced over the weekend that Doctor Who Season 13 is set to arrive Sunday, October 31.

As for the villain, the freshly released trailer sheds light on what to expect.

“Listen carefully. We don’t have much time. The Flux is coming,” the Doctor says in the clip.

The Doctor wastes no time in revealing that The Flux will bring with it a wave of old villains from the past, "and enemies from the across the universe."

“This is the fight of our lives,” she adds.

“It’s coming. Be ready.”

It certainly feels like the end of the show in its current form, but we still have a lot of time with Whittaker's iteration of the Doctor.

We have the entire 13th season, as well as a trio of feature-length specials to get us prepared, but we're sure this is going to be a climactic conclusion for the character.

Whittaker confirmed her exit earlier this year. She will leave alongside current showrunner Chris Chibnall.

"In 2017 I opened my glorious gift box of size 13 shoes. I could not have guessed the brilliant adventures, worlds and wonders I was to see in them," Whittaker shared of her exit.

"My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life," the actress continued.

"And I cannot thank Chris enough for entrusting me with his incredible stories. We knew that we wanted to ride this wave side by side and pass on the baton together."

"So here we are, weeks away from wrapping on the best job I have ever had. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to express what this role has given me."

"I will carry the Doctor and the lessons I’ve learnt forever."

“I know change can be scary and none of us know what’s out there. That’s why we keep looking. Travel Hopefully. The Universe will surprise you. Constantly.”

A search is already underway for Whittaker's successor, but we already know who is taking over for Chibnall.

Russell T. Davies has been locked in to return as showrunner in 2023.

“I’m beyond excited to be back on my favorite show,” said Davies.

“But we’re time-travelling too fast, there’s a whole series of Jodie Whittaker’s brilliant Doctor for me to enjoy, with my friend and hero Chris Chibnall at the helm – I’m still a viewer for now.”

