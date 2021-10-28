Elite Scores Early Season 6 Renewal: When Will New Episodes Premiere?

Netflix is doubling down on Elite, which is set to become one of the streamer's longest-running series.

On Thursday, the service ordered Elite Season 6, well ahead of the still unscheduled Elite Season 5 premiere.

What's more, we're getting three holiday-themed episodes of the Spanish teen drama with new episodes of Elite: Short Stories set to air in December.

The specials are as follows:

- Phillipe, Caye, & Felipe (December 15)

- Samuel & Omar (December 20)

- Patrick (December 23)

The renewal was a no-brainer. Elite has solidified itself as one of the streamer's most popular dramas.

Also helping matters is that the cast rotates in and out, meaning that unlike many other shows, the budget will not be soaring with every season.

Elite follows the students of a private secondary school in Spain that always seems to attract scandal.

Elite Season 4 waved goodbye to another two original stars in Miguel Bernardeau (Guzman) and Aron Piper (Ander).

The pair left to travel the world, but after Guzman accidentally killed Armando, well, it seems likely he will resurface at some point.

Details about what the new mystery will entail are still under wraps, but it's hard to imagine Armando's death being brushed under the rug.

We have two new cast members on the way in Valentina Zenere and Andre Lamoglia.

They join returning cast members Itzan Escamilla (Samuel) Omar Ayuso (Omar), Claudia Salas (Rebe) Georgina Armoros (Cayetana), Manu Rios (Patrick), Carla Diaz (Ari), Martina Carridi (Mencia), and Pol Granch (Phillipe).

There were many rumors that the show would wrap with Elite Season 5, but it seems Netflix believes the franchise is viable by switching out the cast.

Elite Season 4 started very strong, but ended with a fizzle. The characters were written into corners that made the show seem less believable than before.

Hopefully the new additions for Season 5 can help resrtore the show to its former glory.

Elite Season 5 will likely premiere in March. It's already filmed and the streamer has been known to put less time between seasons if the episodes are filmed well in advance.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments below.

Stream the first four seasons and Short Stories on Netflix.

