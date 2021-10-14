Emma Kenney Says Shameless Set Became 'More of Positive Place' After Emmy Rossum Exit

at .

It looks like there was some unrest on the set of Showtime's Shameless.

Emma Kenney has opened up about her time on the beloved series on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, and there were some bombshells.

Kenney, who played Debbie Gallagher, claimed that Rossum made her feel "anxious" while on the set, reports the Daily Mail.

Emma Kenney and Emmy Rossum

"If she had a bad day, she made it a bad day for everybody," she added.

Kenney, who now stars on The Conners, revealed that she hasn't "spoken in years" to Rossum since she left the show in 2019.

Kenney also said that the set was "weird" initially following the big exit but felt like the set became more "positive" in the aftermath.

Debbie and Frannie in the Bar - Shameless Season 11 Episode 12

Kenney likened her relationship with Rossum to a "sister relationship," noting that it was in good and bad ways.

The actress said that Rossum would sometimes be a "good influence" but would then give "not the best advice."

"Growing up, I definitely took a note from — not just her in particular — but people and things that I want to carry on in my life and things I do not want to carry on in my life," Emma explained.

Kenney also said that despite them not being close any longer, she still has a lot of love because she has known her for so long.

Debbie's Plan - Shameless Season 11 Episode 11

"But that’s OK. I have a lot of love for her, and I hope she finds her happiness," she added.

"I heard she had a baby, and that's beautiful, and I’m sure she’s going to be a lovely mother."

Kenney added that there was a sense of competition between them and that she was unsure whether Rossum started it, or others.

What she did state, however, was that she "wasn't creating it."

A $100k Decision - Shameless Season 9 Episode 14

Shameless officially wrapped up earlier this year after 11 seasons, and it did so with many of the storylines left open-ended.

There was much chatter about why Rossum did not return as Fiona, and Emma's recollection of the set is to be believed, it could explain why.

Many fans were unimpressed that the show largely forgot about Fiona in the final two seasons after her being such a pivotal figure throughout its run.

Rossum has not commented on what her co-star had to say.

Debbie's Dilemma - Shameless Season 9 Episode 14

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments below.

Remember you can watch Shameless online right here via TV Fanatic.

