Family Reunion to End With Season 3 on Netflix

Family Reunion is coming to an end.

Netflix on Monday handed out a renewal for a third and final season of the multicamera comedy.

This also marks the lowest episode order for the series, down from 20 and 15 episodes in seasons one and two, respectively.

Series creator Meg DeLoatch had handed over the showrunning duties to Adrienne Carter (Everybody Hates Chris) and Arthur Harris (Living Single).

DeLoatch will still have a creative involvement, but she will not be running the show on a day-to-day basis for the final episodes.

DeLoatch was named the showrunner of the CBS comedy series The Neighborhood, complicating a return to Family Reunion full-time.

“I am so excited that Family Reunion will be returning for a third season,” said DeLoatch in a statement.

"I will always be grateful to Netflix for giving me the opportunity to finally tell my story and the platform to share the beautiful, loving and joyous McKellan family with the world.”

Loretta Devine, Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Anthony Alabi, Talia Jackson, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Cameron J. Wright, and Jordyn Raya James are all locked in for a third and final season.

Netflix shows typically don't last for very long, and by today's standards, a three-season run can be deemed one of the longest-running shows on the streamer.

Netflix is looking to expand its content library and shorter running shows are the best way to do that, and at least Family Reunion is getting an ending.

Many shows do not.

On the comedy front, Netflix is looking to hit it big with a spinoff of That '70s Show titled That '90s Show that nabbed a formal pickup earlier this month.

That project is set to bring back some original stars in guest-starring roles, which could be fun.

As for Family Reunion, a premiere date will likely follow in 2022.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.