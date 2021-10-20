FOX Sets Premiere Dates for Call Me Kat, Pivoting, & More!

FOX is getting a head start on its early January schedule.

The broadcast network has confirmed three premiere dates for the begininng of 2022.

First up, we have Gordon Ramsey's latest series, Next Level Chef, which is set to launch Sunday, January 2 in the 8 p.m. slot out of an NFL Doubleheader.

The same tactic will be used the following Sunday for the Season 2 debut of Call Me Kat and the series premiere of Pivoting.

The network has not announced regular timeperiods for the trio of series, so we'll have to stay tuned for more on that.

Next Level Chef is described as “a one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet, set on an iconic stage like you’ve never seen. Over three stories high, each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen."

"From the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement, the ingredients will match the environment, because Ramsay believes the true test of a great chef is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst!”

The outlet states the competition will include “the very best line cooks, home chefs, social media stars, food truck owners and everything in between, all competing against one and other with the goal of finding the food world’s newest superstar.”

Pivoting, is single-camera comedy starring starring Eliza Coupe (Happy Endings), Ginnifer Goodwin (Once Upon a Time), and Maggie Q (Designated Survivor).

It follows three women whose bond strengthens after the death of their childhood best friend.

“Faced with the reality that life is short,” the friends resort to “desperate attempts to find happiness,” discovering that “it’s never too late to screw up your life,” per the description.

Tommy Dewey (Casual), JT Neal (Bless This Mess) and Marcello Julian Reyes (Modern Family) are all set as co-stars on the project.

Call Me Kat stars Mayim Bialik as Kat. The show got off to a great start last season but the numbers dipped towards the end of the run.

FOX is giving it another shot at life, complete with a creative overhaul.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.