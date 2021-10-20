Grey's Anatomy: Kate Walsh Reveals How Long She'll Stay on the Show

Grey's Anatomy fans have been vocal on social media about having Kate Walsh back on the series as Addison Montgomery.

It was announced earlier this year that Walsh would be returning for an arc on the show, and we got her return on Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 3.

Walsh opened up to Deadline about why she thought it was right to return.

"The genius of Grey's is the container of space, the container of the hospital, the container of the elevator, the container of the O.R," Walsh told the outlet during a press conference.

"All that pressure releases in the elevator and comes out in this odd, strange moment which I think is so Addison and very apropos for these people who are just such ballers and the best of the best."

Walsh went on to say that her arc is only planned out to be a few episodes at this moment in time.

"Right now, we're just doing a few episodes," she continued.

"For now, that's what we've got planned just to have Addison pop in and we'll see what happens, what transpires."

If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know the series has brought long-gone cast members back before bringing them back on a more permanent basis.

Could that be the case here? We don't know, but we have hope!

Walsh also teased that she would be sharing a lot of scenes with Caterina Scorsone, who plays Amelia Shepherd.

"You really see [their] dynamic play out and they're reconnecting and that was a total delight for me," Walsh explained.

"It was a completely different kind of episode from the first one but intensely intimate and satisfying."

The actress and character has always been popular among the fanbase, stemming back to her arrival on the Grey's Anatomy Season 1 finale.

Addison had the perfect entrance when she introduced herself to Meredith before saying that Meredith was the person sleeping with her husband.

It was a pivotal scene, and Walsh quickly became a series regular on the show before going off to headline a spinoff titled Private Practice for six seasons.

What are your thoughts on Kate Walsh sticking around for a few more episodes yet?

Do you think this should become a more permanent deal?

Hit the comments below.

Catch Grey's Anatomy Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.