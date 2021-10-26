Grey's Anatomy Spoilers: An Explosion Rocks Seattle, and Someone Won't Survive!

Grey's Anatomy is on a short hiatus, but when it returns, we'll need to prepare for a massive explosion.

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 5, airing Thursday, November 11 at 10 p.m., find the doctors pushed in unpredictable directions when an explosion hits too close to home.

"The Grey Sloan doctors spring into action after an explosion rocks Seattle, with the incoming trauma hitting close to home," reads the logline.

"Owen experiences PTSD after he hears the explosion, while his sister Megan enlists help from Winston and Hayes in confidence. In Minnesota, Meredith and Amelia meet up with a familiar face who assists in their study."

ABC also released some first-look photos that show Meredith is well and truly in Minnesota.

That means she'll be meeting up with Nick, all while trying to make the biggest break of her career as she helps Alan.

The show has had Meredith living in two cities as she tries to keep her commitments to both Grey Sloan Memorial and Alan.

Meredith and Nick crossed paths recently by chance, and the sparks continued to fly the moment they met back up.

This episode also serves as the second part of a crossover with Station 19.

"When Theo and Vic hit a relationship milestone, Vic is forced to reckon with her feelings about commitment," reads the tease for Station 19 Season 5 Episode 5.

"Andy takes refuge at Dean’s home and helps care for Pruitt, while Dean considers a new potential career opportunity. Meanwhile, an explosion rips apart a neighborhood and changes the lives of our firefighters forever."

With Grey's Anatomy teasing the fire hitting close to home, could it be possible that Ben will be harmed?

He's the strongest link between the two shows because he started his journey on Grey's Anatomy.

The promo also heavily suggests it could be Ben, but these shows know how to mess with us!

But we shouldn't expect any more Addison ... for now. Kate Walsh's two-episode stint came to an end last week, but it felt very open-ended, so we could see her again sometime.

