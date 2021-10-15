I Know What You Did Last Summer Season 1 Episode 1 Review: It's Thursday

These teens will do anything to keep their secrets. (Cross their hearts and hope to die.)

Amazon Prime Video's newest must-see thriller, I Know What You Did Last Summer Season 1 Episode 1, slashed its way into our hearts with a shocking series premiere.

All the pieces were set for the chaos and murder yet to come. Until then, "It's Thursday" built a strong foundation for everything leading up to the secret.

One of the benefits of I Know What You Did Last Summer being stretched into a season is that we'll get to learn more about these characters. "It's Thursday" gave some tidbits about the teens (and their parents), but nothing more that broke them out of their slasher archetype.

Lennon is the destructive rebel. Margot is a shallow rich girl. Riley is the drug dealer. Allison is the off-beat loner.

Johnny and Dylan are a bit of a mystery since their plots are either tied to other people or there were small lines. Like, Dylan going to MIT (maybe he's a tech genius?) and Johnny getting into Juilliard (what does he perform?).

Margot: [Dances] Everyone so wishes they were us right now!

Lennon: Yeah, I fucking wish I was us. Permalink: Everyone so wishes they were us right now!

And the adults seemed to be a mix of mysterious or trying too hard to connect with their children.

All great starting points for slasher victims. I'm curious what layers will be explored in their relationships and if they'll become more likable. Their high school phase was peak "messy mode" and full of drama.

For example, the complicated mess that is Margot and Lennon's friendship. There was a very strong vibe that Margot was into Lennon, or that they dated/hooked up in the past.

You could feel the sadness in Margot's look when Lennon brushed off the feeling of them heading to other schools.

Margot wasn't the most sympathetic character during "It's Thursday" (we'll get into this later on), but this subplot made it easier to sympathize with her. Between Lennon shutting her down and Johnny bailing on USC for Juilliard, Margot was in for a world of hurt.

Plus, we need more of her friendship with Johnny. The pair seemed to have one of the tightest friendships in the group, so it will be interesting to hear their history and where they currently stand after the bailing.

Riley and Dylan's friendship, on the other hand, was a bigger mystery. They seemed very close, but Riley's reaction throughout the night and her time at the party didn't feel like they were BFFs.

Do they sell drugs together? Is Riley secretly into Dylan?

Their best scene came when they played Mortal Kombat together. Sitting around with the game seemed small, but it felt their most natural scene like it was an inside joke she had said in the past. Those moments brought out their BFF vibe more.

Allison: Why? So I can be like you?

Lennon: I’d never wish that on anyone. I just want you to have a fucking life.

Allison: I have a life!

Lennon: You’re a virgin who doesn’t have a driver’s license. So…

Allison: Did you just misquote Clueless at me? Permalink: Did you just misquote Clueless at me?

Until we know more, I'm not going to fully compare the Johnny/Margot dynamic against Dylan/Riley. Each duo seems different and they give off different vibes in their friendships.

Who knows, they all might not be friends anymore in the present.

Lennon and Allison's sisterly bond was the most fascinating part during "It's Thursday." Crossing my fingers that I Know What You Did Last Summer Season 1 gives us more of their toxic dynamic (even if it's just flashbacks).

Seriously, Lennon is a monster! She's the prime example of being a destructive wave.

It's no wonder Allison retreated into herself to be a shy wallflower.

Lennon steals the show and burns everything down around her. Based on her attitude to her friends, she was most likely the secret mean girl villain in her group before her death.

I loved the slow build-up to Lennon's betrayal and sociopathic side.

It's a great red-herring twist because she initially came off as the popular extroverted sister who just wanted her twin to break out of her shell. And there's a part of her that probably felt that way; their tone made it seem like that was their sisterly dynamic.

Allison: I cannot believe you fucked Dylan.

Lennon: You don’t know that.

Allison: Yes, I do. It is written all over your fucking face. You had sex with the one person I’ve been in love with my entire life.

[Lennon smiles] Permalink: You had sex with the one person I’ve been in love with my entire life.

As the night went on, Lennon gave off many flashing red warning signs. Her dismissive comments to Margot, constantly pushing Allison to have sex, her devious eyes/smile, and purposely knowing how to hurt Allison by sleeping with Dylan were all her biggest offenses.

But, what she said about her mother not loving Allison was her cruelest move.

She knew exactly what to say to destroy her sister. Lennon crossed so many lines by using their dead mother; she wanted her sister to suffer. Lennon isn't a sympathetic character at all because she enjoyed every minute of what she did.

Did anyone else guess that Lennon died in the car accident instead of Allison? I had the twist guessed when the teens got into the car.

"It's Thursday" spent a lot of time dropping lines about Lennon trying to turn Allison into her or making sure the twins looked identical. Also, when the group got into the car, "Lennon" didn't have her starry eye makeup, so I knew it had to be Allison behind the wheel.

It's not the most inventive twist as it has been done before, like on Pretty Little Liars and Scream Season 3. The twist depends on how far the show goes to keep it a secret and how it affects the group as the killer slashes on.

Hopefully, the big reveal doesn't only rely on Lennon being alive all this time. We need the body count and bloody twists before then if that's the finale twist the show ultimately decides.

In the case of the car accident, Margot and Riley were the most surprising in how they reacted. Freaking out was the expected reaction, but they were quick to jump on the idea of getting rid of the body.

Margot wasn't great under pressure at all. And what she said about Allison, she's lucky "Lennon" didn't break character to make her real feelings known.

Margot: We need to calm down and think about this rationally. I mean, what was she even doing here?

Dylan: I’ll take the blame.

Riley: Seriously, Dylan?! The police don’t give a shit about your OCD guilt complex.

Margot: She’s right! Riley is right. They’re going to arrest all of us.

Riley: That’s the end of MIT, okay? None of us are going to college or anywhere else. Maybe Margot because she’s rich but the rest of us? We’re fucked! We will serve time and our lives will be fucked forever.

Johnny: They have to understand this was an accident.

Dylan: We have to do the right thing. Permalink: They have to understand this was an accident.

The car accident paid homage to the Lois Duncan novel and the iconic 90s slasher, so it hit many of the same beats (i.e., freaking out about lives ruined, hiding the body, etc.). Though, with a little clarity, they would've realized that "Lennon" would've gotten the blame since she was behind the wheel.

Dylan, Margot, Riley, and Johnny were in the passenger seats drunk and high; they needed a ride elsewhere and had someone else drive. At most, Riley could get arrested for possession of the drugs on her, but if she got rid of them, they'd only be under the influence.

The rest of the group ruined their lives by hiding the body. It's a little plothole from every adaptation that the teens miss, but it for sure works for the slasher trope!

Last Thoughts From The Caves:

Lennon being alone on the highway is the biggest mystery. Allison left their argument to sit in the car, so Lennon had to get from the closet to far ahead from the group to be on the highway. Whoever brought her there could be the killer.



The bloody ram's head had to have been freshly placed. The blood was still dripping when Allison opened the door.



Did Dylan not realize sleeping with Lennon would ruin his chances with Allison? Nothing good would come out of their hooking up.



The soundtrack during "It's Thursday" is perfect!

Now, over to you, IKWYDLS fans!

What did you think of "It's Thursday"?

Will Allison's secret be exposed? How did Lennon end up on the highway by herself? Who left the lipstick message in the closet?

Share your thoughts in the comments below.

It's Thursday Review Editor Rating: 4.2 / 5.0 4.2 / 5.0

