I Know What You Did Last Summer Season 1 Episode 3 Review: A Gorilla Head Will Not Do

Another one bites the dust! The killer has struck again on I Know What You Did Last Summer Season 1 Episode 3.

A loose end was tied up, but the OG crew is definitely feeling blue after the latest discovery.

Between the rising body count and the paranoia, it's anyone's guess who the killer will target next. It's just another layer added to this juicy mystery.

Unfortunately, Johnny didn't make it past I Know What You Did Last Summer Season 1 Episode 2. And reasonably, his friends freaked out in the most believable ways.

Out of the four, Margot needs to get it together. She's let the paranoia and fear get to her head. She's become the "scream queen" archetype, and as we've seen in horror movies, the fear could make her one of the next possible victims based on how terrified she is.

Losing Johnny was heartbreaking for her, and finding Dale's dead body would scare anyone. But Dylan, Riley, and "Lennon" all kept their cool to go with the flow.

The last thing Margot needs to do is something rash out of fear.

The OG crew now knows someone is out to get them. They all need to get their heads on straight and make a plan or they could be next.

"A Gorilla Head Will Not Do" showed an interesting side of the OG crew based on how they reacted to the deaths.

When "Allison" died on I Know What You Did Last Summer Season 1 Episode 1, Margot and Riley were quick to hide the truth while Johnny and Dylan wanted to come clean. It wasn't until the emotional blackmail of helping "Lennon" that they went with the plan.

Margot: I think we should tell that “sandpaper-pussy-police-woman” what we know.

Riley: Can we not call her “pussy”?

Allison: We’re not calling the police!

Dylan: You’re un-fucking-believable.

Margot: Are you insulting me? I just lost my best friend!

Dylan: We should’ve gone to the police a year ago. And now that you’re in danger…

However, Margot was ready to go to the police the second the murder affected someone who meant the world to her. Why didn't she care when Allison died in the car crash? Murder is murder, regardless of one being an accident.

I would love for there to be more backstory of Margot and Allison's relationship.

Margot doesn't seem to like Allison, especially when she said her thoughts during the "Allison possibly being alive" theory. It would be great to get more of that story.

Speaking of the theory, it's becoming more likely that Lennon might be alive. Or, that it's a red-herring and someone involved in Lennon's secrets is getting revenge.

Riley bringing up possibly seeing Lennon breathing could be a way to connect to Clara. Since Clara was in the area, it's possible she went into the caves to discover a half-alive Lennon. That's the only way she could be alive, as of now.

It's interesting how the group went right to the theory about her being alive. Riley checked her pulse to make sure she was dead; she confirmed this before they dumped the body. Did she not do it right?

The group was so ready to get rid of their guilt for the slimmest of possibilities. Allison's reaction, on the other hand, was the most startling. Her being matter-of-fact showed a new confident side of someone who came to terms with their part.

Allison's blunt approach is very different from Margot's apology.

Margot had a lot of softness and care when it came to Lennon. My working theory that Margot liked/loved (or still does) Lennon seems to become more true every time they're together.

You could tell that she wanted them to reignite if Allison had stayed over at her place. The "checking in" the next day wasn't only about making sure her friend was alive.

Margot: I can’t stop thinking about Johnny.

Allison: I know.

Margot: I wasted all year hating his perfect guts for nothing. And now, I’m never going to see him again. It’s just I don’t want the same thing to happen to you.

Allison: Yeah, me either.

Their apology was sweet and came across as a friend who genuinely wanted to bury the hatchet. If the romance theory is true, she needs to tell "Lennon" sooner than later before the killer gets in her way.

Or, when Kyle stops honking the car at her! We barely know Kyle, but he's already become the most frustrating character on-screen/off-screen.

Riley and Dylan, on the other hand, need to start communicating. Like, ASAP.

Riley made a move in the bouncy castle, but Dylan shut it down; they can't go back in the past to change it. If they want any chance of being BFFs again, they have to unpack what happened and the trauma over the dead body.

Plus, Dylan is already dealing with the guilt of hooking up with Lennon. He has to face it head-on or else he'll be stuck blaming himself for his mistakes.

"A Gorilla Head Will Not Do" felt like the epitome of a guilt spiral. Everyone, especially Riley and Dylan, kept circling the same issues until they faced them. This vibe came out beautifully during the flashbacks of Dylan and his betrayal; the quick cuts of scenes made it feel like he kept reliving his mistakes and blamed himself for the past.

Bruce and Allison's character development got a pleasant bump after their first few rocky scenes together.

Say what you will about the Fifty Shades of Grey jokes, but his sex tape started a conversation between them. Their chat in Allison's room felt like the first time they both opened up about their secrets. They've still got their walls up, but there was more warmth and love between them this time.

And Allison had every right to be upset that her dad kept a secret romance hidden all these years. Finding out from a sex tape would never top the list of how she should find out.

Could the tape be part of Lennon's secret videos? Allison might have to start treating Lyla with some respect, especially if she's involved too.

Just like Lyla and Bruce, Kelly Craft is another innocent bystander in this mess.

It's shocking that the entire town turned against her so quickly. But, based on where she lived and what was spraypainted on her house, it's more likely the town wanted to find any reason to blame her.

Case in point: the things you can overhear from the diners at the Ohana. Those patrons were ready to throw her under the bus and blame her for the crimes. But, the most disgusting aspect was how they justified Erik's relationship with Johnny.

Allison: That’s it?

Lyla: Your dad’s been trying to reach you.

Seriously, I've said this before: Let's stop glamorizing plots of teachers hooking up with students!

It doesn't matter that Johnny turned 18 before they got together. Coach Erik still hooked up with a student during the school year AND groomed a student into an engagement. (Coach Erik/Johnny isn't far off from Aria/Ezra from Pretty Little Liars.)

Did anyone else foresee Dale dying too? His role was like a creepier version of Max from the 90s film.

Dale never seemed like the killer; he was more of a red herring who could've seen what happened that night. I fully expected his death from the moment he was on the highway. It's a shame we didn't get to see the killer murdering him.

Dylan: Told you he didn’t do it.

Riley: Dale was a fucking douchebag, but he deserved better than this. I mean who the fuck even like blue crush anyways? Everything is so fucked!

[Awkward silence]

Still, his dead body looked gruesome!

I Know What You Did Last Summer Season 1 thought outside of the box for this kill. Kudos to the show for being an imaginative slasher; that blue crush seeped into everything.

The big twist heading out of I Know What You Did Last Summer Season 1 Episode 3 exposed Lennon as being the unreliable victim.

We need to set aside everything we currently know about Lennon (which is small) and focus on the connections. She isn't just an unlucky victim who ended up on the highway; Lennon's love of causing chaos and manipulating people opens this up to anyone who feels wronged by her.

Was she a part of blackmail schemes with her videos? Is the killer someone she recorded?

Lennon's truth might be the shocking surprise that turns this mystery upside down. I can't wait to find out what she did.

Last Thoughts From The Caves:

The killer sent Allison to Dale's location. What did he want to chat about?



Officer Doug's treatment of Riley was the worst! He purposely went out of his way to bother her when she was clearly in her front yard. Say what you will about Courtney, but she will do anything to protect her daughter.



Bruce is now on the trail of the mysterious black truck. Hopefully, he finds out the identity of who is behind the wheel.

