IATSE Strike Approval Means Your Favorite TV Shows Could be Grounded

The members of the International Association of Theatrical Stage Employees have voted overwhelmingly to approve strike action.

This means the union president has the final say on whether TV shows and movies are able to continue working across the U.S.

In an unsurprising move, the vote passed with 98.7 percent support.

Talks between the union and the alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers have broken down in recent days.

The different factions have been working on a new contract since May, and there are a string of concerns that need to be addressed in any new contract.

These include:

- Streaming wage scales and residuals

- Long hours on set

- Stability of pension and health funds

“The members have spoken loud and clear,” Matthew D. Loeb, the international president, shared in a statement.

“This vote is about the quality of life as well as the health and safety of those who work in the film and television industry."

"Our people have basic human needs like time for meal breaks, adequate sleep, and a weekend."

"For those at the bottom of the pay scale, they deserve nothing less than a living wage.”

While Loeb has the power to order a strike and send 60,000 workers on TV shows and movies away from the sets, it's likely there will be more talks between the two sides.

“I hope that the studios will see and understand the resolve of our members,” Loeb said, according to Variety.

“The ball is in their court. If they want to avoid a strike, they will return to the bargaining table and make us a reasonable offer.“

If the two sides can reach an offer, it will allow productions to continue.

“The AMPTP remains committed to reaching an agreement that will keep the industry working,” the AMPTP said in a statement.

“We deeply value our IATSE crew members and are committed to working with them to avoid shutting down the industry at such a pivotal time, particularly since the industry is still recovering from the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic."

"A deal can be made at the bargaining table, but it will require both parties working together in good faith with a willingness to compromise and to explore new solutions to resolve the open issues.”

