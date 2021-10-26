Inventing Anna: Netflix Shares First Look at New Shonda Rhimes Drama

Shonda Rhimes made a splashy debut on Netflix last year with Bridgerton.

Now, the prolific super-producer is looking ahead to her latest series for the streamer.

"In Inventing Anna, a journalist with a lot to prove investigates the case of Anna Delvey, the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York's social scene - and stole their money as well," reads the logline for Inventing Anna.

"But is Anna New York's biggest con woman, or is she simply the new portrait of the American dream? Anna and the reporter form a dark, funny, love-hate bond as Anna awaits trial and our reporter fights the clock to answer the biggest question in NYC: who is Anna Delvey?"

The series is inspired by the New York Magazine article "How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People" by Jessica Pressler, who also serves as a producer.

Rhimes is both the creator and the showrunner, so we know this will be another big hit. Seriously, everything she touches turns into gold!

Shonda Rhimes, Matt Byrne, Jess Brownell, Abby Ajayi, and Nick Nardini are all set as the writers, while David Frankel, Tom Verica, Daisy Von Scherler Mayer, Ellen Kuras, and Nzingha Stewart are the directors for the first season.

Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Verica, and David Frankel are the EPs.

As for the cast, well, it is excellent!

Anna Chlumsky (Vivian), Julia Garner (Anna Delvey), Arian Moayed (Todd), Katie Lowes (Rachel), Alexis Floyd (Neff), Anders Holm (Jack), Anna Deavere Smith (Maud), Jeff Perry (Lou), Terry Kinney (Barry), and Laverne Cox (Kacy) are the big names attached.

Many of the above faces have already appeared in projects with Rhimes in the past. There are a few faces from Scandal up there, and we are so on board for any kind of Scandal reunion!

Netflix has not confirmed a premiere date aside from 2022, but if we're already getting stills, a trailer should not be far behind, meaning that this will likely be on the air in the first quarter of the year.

Netflix has a string of projects with Rhimes at the wheel in the works, and if any of them have even a fraction of the success of Bridgerton, they will be worthwhile.

Bridgerton has been renewed through Season 4. Plus, a spinoff has been ordered. The expansion of Bridgerton comes after only one season has aired

