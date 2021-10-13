Jason Segel to Headline Comedy from Ted Lasso Duo

Apple TV+ is staying in business with the team behind Ted Lasso.

The streamer announced a series order for Shrinking, a 10-episode comedy series that will star Jason Segel, who also serves as writer and executive producer alongside Emmy Award winners Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein.

Lawrence and Goldstein are best known for their work on Ted Lasso, which recently wrapped its second season.

This new series follows a grieving therapist (played by Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks.

Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own.

The new series will be produced by Warner Bros. Television, where Lawrence is under an overall deal and Lawrence’s Doozer Productions.

Segel, Lawrence, and Goldstein all serve as writers and executive producers, Jeff Ingold is an executive producer, and Liza Katzer is a co-executive producer.

The series marks the second Apple Original starring Segel, who is next set to star in Apple Original Films’ highly anticipated The Sky is Everywhere, based on the best-selling YA novel of the same name.

It also marks the third partnership for Apple, Lawrence and Warner Bros. Television, alongside Ted Lasso and the recently announced series order for Bad Monkey.

Goldstein currently stars and serves as writer and co-executive producer on Ted Lasso, which recently broke records as the most-nominated freshman comedy in Emmy history, and landed a total of seven Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Goldstein and Outstanding Comedy Series.

Ted Lasso is set to return for a third season which might very well be the final season.

The plan was always to go three seasons, but that was before the show broke out as one of the most popular shows on TV.

As for Segel, he is best known for his stint on How I Met Your Mother, which he starred in for 9 seasons.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.