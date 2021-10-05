Jessica Biel Replacing Elisabeth Moss in Hulu's True-Crime Thriller Candy

Elisabeth Moss will not be playing Texas killer Candy Montgomery.

In a surprise move, the role has been recast, and Jessica Biel will now take on the role.

Biel is on board Candy Montgomery, a Texas housewife in 1980 who “seemingly had it all — loving husband with a good job, a daughter and a son, a nice house in the brand new suburbs — so why did she kill her friend from church with an ax?” according to the official description.

Mad Men scribe Robin Veith penned the pilot script and also serves as an executive producer.

Moss was announced to be the lead in the project in July 2020

“I have been wanting to play an anti-heroine for a while now and have been trying to work with Robin again after Mad Men for even longer,” Moss said in a statement at the time.

“So when she asked me if I wanted to play a housewife from Texas who, some would say, got away with murder, I simply said, ‘Where do I sign?'”

“Adding the opportunity to work with Nick after his incredible work on ‘The Act’ was like taking a delicious dessert and putting 100 cherries on top."

"My producing partner Lindsey and I are so thrilled to be partnering with them and Alex and Scott and everyone at UCP on a show that I believe is truly going to be like no other we’ve done and will be a role like none. I’ve ever played.”

It is unclear whether Moss will still have an input on the show, but Deadline notes it was scheduling conflicts that made the star step aside from acting duties.

The good news is that the series is still coming.

Many shows and movies have been hit with delays due to the pandemic.

Biel previously played a killer on the USA Network drama series, The Sinner, and has went on to EP a string of beloved shows, including Cruel Summer.

Moss is said to be busy with the fifth season of The Handmaid's Tale.

