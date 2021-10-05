La Brea Season 1 Episode 2 Review: Day Two

Wow. The prehistoric mystery unfolded, and Le Brea is taking us on a wild ride this season.

On La Brea Season 1 Episode 2, it was confirmed that the survivors were living near Los Angeles during 10,000 BC.

Both Scott in the primeval world and Gavin and Homeland Security figured it out. So many questions. Why did they go so far back in time?

Let's begin with discussing the primeval world. It truly feels like Jurassic Park with the saber tooth tigers, those blackbirds, and now camels.

It appeared that not only was this place overloaded with saber-tooth tigers but hunting traps. That means someone else was living there, and no one knew if they were friends or foes. That just made dealing with the wilderness even more dangerous.

Eve: I don’t hear it anymore.

Ty: It could be lurking away.

Sam: First combat lesson I ever learned, you assume nothing. Let’s give it a minute.

Eve, Ty, and Sam have already bonded. Being in a crisis will often speed up friendships. These three have already shown they will do anything for each other. They share a loyal friendship. All three of them are united in saving Eve's son Josh.

When Sam falls off a cliff and injures his back, they're determined to get him back to camp. However, there is so much about them; especially Ty, we don't know. He's a mystery. He seems to want to help people but won't help himself.

"Day Two" explored family relationships and dynamics. Riley seemed to shoulder lots of responsibility since she was left to care for Josh.

She wanted to go into medicine like her dad, but recently changed her mind but was afraid to tell her dad.

She's been using all of her medical skills to care for Josh. As she cared for him, she seemed almost maternal when providing comfort and care.

However, when she learned her dad was injured and missing, she fell apart like a little girl. Sam is all she has, and the thought of losing him terrified her. They seem like quite a pair, and we have no idea what happened to Riley's mom. She was so relieved when her dad returned.

Eve and Riley spent so much time worry about Josh. Hopefully, Riley will get more of a purpose moving forward. Working with her dad with her medical skills would be interesting.

Eve seems to have a survivalist instinct. Seeing her train others would be good.

Ty mentioned Eve seemed like she was running from something.

Maybe while she's helping others and forming new relationships, Eve will realize what she's running from.

There is something that worries me about the Castillo sisters. The older sister, Veronica, was concerned about burying their dad. She seemed very religious, almost Amish.

The sisters weren't allowed to watch videos on cell phones, talk to strangers, and they had to adhere to strict burial guidelines.

She also said that Lilly couldn't talk. At first, I wondered if grief caused Lilly to go mute, but then she spoke to Veronica when her sister yelled at her.

Are the sisters hiding something about their father's death that they don't want anyone else to know?

Scott and Gavin both share some similar scientific theories. Scott realized where they were and a general time period by saving a herd of camels from going into the La Brea tar pits. Gavin figured it out by having Eve's ring carbonated.

Having these two work together would be so much fun. Scott studied science and anthropology, while Gavin believes in psychic visions, love, and family.

There were so much more to Gavin's visions than he first suspected. In flashbacks, we saw Eve supported Gavin when they first began right after the plane crash.

Eve: I’m here now. Whatever is going on, we’ll figure it out together.

Gavin: You know I’d be lost without you.

Their marriage must have imploded since then. We don't have all the details about why it derailed, but it sounds like Gavin's continuing visions were a part of it. Now, Izzy is the only person that supports her dad, and even she has a hard time believing it sometimes.

Even if Izzy was unsure, she's her dad's biggest cheerleader and went with him to help prove that there were survivors.

There continues to be something special and powerful about these two in how they relate to each other.

Eoin Macken knows how to use his acting skills and charm, and Gavin Harris connected with Dr. Shen, father to father.

Gavin: Do have a family, Dr. Shen?

Dr. Shen: Two daughters.

Gavin: Wouldn’t you do anything to save them? That’s all we’re trying to do.

Dr. Shen: And if you’re wrong?

Gavin: We’ll have wasted a few hours, but if I’m right you’ll have made a hell of a discovery.

It's evident that the government needs Gavin almost more than he needs them.

Dr. Sophia Nathan has been intrigued by Gavin since he knew about the drone in La Brea Season 1 Episode 1.

He was their ticket to learning the truth about the primeval world. Gavin was so proud that his idea to date carbonate Eve's ring proved they were in the past. For so long, everyone just thought he was crazy.

That was a cliffhanger, though. No one guessed that there was another sinkhole connected to Gavin's visions.

No wonder Homeland Security is so interested in sending Gavin down there. Will Gavin be able to return unscathed?

