La Brea Season 1 Episode 4 Exclusive Clip: The Search Begins!

La Brea is moving at a fast pace.

The new NBC drama has proven to have staying power in the way it's telling the story.

On La Brea Season 1 Episode 4, all eyes are on a mysterious plane that has arrived in this new world where the characters are trapped.

Eve (Natalie Zea) is not immediately happy about Josh (Jack Martin) wanting to go on the mission to find out who was on the plane.

In an exclusive clip provided by NBC, we see Josh asking to go on the mission and Eve leaving Sam to give the go-ahead after checking him over.

It's an intense scene that is a mere taste of what to expect on "The New Arrival," which promises to be another dramatic installment.

"The sight of a crashing plane spreads a wave of unexpected hope through the clearing as Eve and the other survivors search for its fallen pilot," reads the logline for the episode.

"Gavin and Izzy seek help from an unlikely source after the government permanently suspends their mission into the sinkhole."

The series follows a mother and son separated from father and daughter after a massive sinkhole mysteriously opens up in Los Angeles.

The cast also includes Jack Martin, Eoin Macken. Chiké Okonkwo, Zyra Gorecki, Jack Martin, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Chloe De Los Santos, and Josh McKenzie.

The series premiere stands tall as the most-watched new show in the demo.

On Peacock alone, it has become NBC's biggest premiere on the streaming service, with the series opener rising to almost 16 million viewers and a 2.7 rating in the demo.

