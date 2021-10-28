Legacies Season 4 Episode 3 Review: We All Knew This Day Was Coming

Is Legacies about to live up to its namesake?

If Legacies Season 4 Episode 3 is to be believed, the show is forging a very different path than before, and it's a welcome one.

Hope conceding that she needed to become the Tribrid was a long time coming. This storyline kicked off on The Originals Season 1 Episode 1, and now it looks like we're finally getting some payoff.

Hope activating her full potential by dying will be the best measure of whether this show can stand on its own two feet.

After years of beating around the bush, we're on the cusp of some great storytelling, but the success will all come down to whether the show will continue with this darker tone.

Malivore manipulating Hope into killing a kid was something I didn't see coming. The same can also be said for the monster making its own army of super creatures to do his bidding.

Hey, at least Ethan finally has a purpose. That kid has been given nothing to work with since his arrival on Legacies Season 2.

Now that he's dark and working with Malivore, there's no telling whether he'll survive the almighty battle that's on the way.

The parallels to The Originals Season 5 Episode 13 echoed throughout this particular outing, which found Klaus and Hayley's daughter having one last supper before saying goodbye to her human form.

Klaus faced a similar scenario to save his daughter's life all those years ago, but for Klaus, his time in the world was coming to an end for good.

Hope's decision was always going to come with some severe ramifications, largely because we don't know how she will be with these abilities that will make her the most powerful being in the universe.

Alaric's apprehension was understandable, but he also needed to realize that he needed to be more open-minded. His words towards Hope were hurtful. She was going through a nightmare scenario in which she was scared to lose the parts of her that reminded her of her mother and father.

It was a genuinely harrowing scenario, and I'm thankful the show actually acknowledged that she had family away from the school.

If you watch Legacies online, you know Freya has been the sole member of Hope's family to stop by for a visit, which is quite surprising when you consider that the Mikaelsons have been all about family since the dawn of time, or whatever.

Freya explaining the process of dying and coming back in Elijah's words was a beautiful way to honor one of the most honorable men in The Vampire Diaries Universe.

When this show was announced, it was supposed to delve deep into these characters and their legacies, but it has lost its way for far too long.

"We All Knew This Day Was Coming" was the perfect way of tipping the hat to the past while propelling the storylines forward.

Freya doing the spell to end Hope's human life was the easiest way to go because it would have been challenging to watch Hope meet a grisly end.

Her moment in purgatory was something. For such a young woman, she has endured so much loss that the option to leave everything behind and find peace probably sounds like a good idea.

But Hope is a hero at heart, and although the notion of reuniting with her family in the afterlife sounds good, she'll want to find a way to return to save the day.

Malivore is becoming such a cumbersome villain, but at least he's finally switching things up. Making an army is better than hurling creatures out of a pit every other episode.

Kaleb making a deal with Malivore was surprising. There was a part of him that was pissed about MG going rogue, and when your friend betrays you, well, you want revenge.

While Ethan is an expendable character, Kaleb is not. He's been one of the show's main draws since the beginning, so I wonder how he will proceed on the show should Malivore be killed off.

Will he get to keep the wings and the abilities, or will the Super Squad find a way to bring some normalcy back to Mystic Falls?

There are so many unanswered questions, but one thing that irked me was the way the episode heavily focused on the Merge.

By my calculations, there is still a few years for Lizzie and Josie before we get to that fateful moment. I know Alaric was struggling about Hope, but also because of the fact that he'd face a similar loss if the Merge goes ahead.

Dorian showing up to be the voice of reason was probably one of the highlights of the series.

The sentiments came out of nowhere, but he was the only person who was straight-up with Alaric that he needed to change his ways.

The Josie and Finch melodrama did not belong on "We All Knew This Day Was Coming."

Josie's relationships never seem to pan out the way she wants them, and I would like the writers to find a way to develop the character without throwing her into new relationships.

When all is said and done, Legacies is at an exciting time in the narrative, but the question will be in whether it can keep up the momentum.

What did you think of Rafael's return? Do you think Hope will consider choosing peace? Were you shocked by Freya's return?

Hit the comments below.

Catch new episodes of Legacies Thursdays at 9 p.m.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.