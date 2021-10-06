Locke & Key Season 2 Trailer Increases the Stakes as New Villains Arrive

There will be much more trauma for the Locke family before this story comes to a close!

Netflix has dropped the full-length trailer for Locke & Key Season 2, and it teases a lot of big moments for the family.

Dodge is still well and truly a part of the story, taking over bodies and causing a lot of mayhem for everyone concerned.

But Nina Locke has primarily been in the dark about what the kids have been getting up to, and it looks like she'll be getting some answers throughout the second season.

Nina has been none the wiser about many things, but it's clear she can't shake the feeling that more than she's being led to believe is happening.

It also begs the following question:

How will she react to everything that has happened?

"After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father's death," reads the logline.

"As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them."

From Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House), Locke & Key is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family.

The cast includes Darby Stanchfield (Nina Locke), Connor Jessup (Tyler Locke), Emilia Jones (Kinsey Locke), Jackson Robert Scott (Bode Locke), Petrice Jones (Scot Cavendish), Bill Heck (Rendell Locke), Thomas Mitchell Barnett (Sam Lesser), and Coby Bird (Rufus Whedon).

Rounding out the cast is Jesse Camacho (Doug Brazelle), Asha Bromfield (Zadie Wells), Griffin Gluck (Gabe), Hallea Jones (Eden), Aaron Ashmore (Duncan Locke), Liyuo Abere (Jamie Bennett), and Brendan Hines (Josh Bennett).

Check out the trailer below and watch the full season on October on October 22.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.