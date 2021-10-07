Lost in Space Season 3: Trailer and Premiere Date Revealed!

Lost in Space will end for good this December.

Netflix on Thursday dropped a teaser and premiere date for the third season.

December 1, 2021 is when all the episodes will be available to stream.

"In the third and final season of Lost in Space, the stakes are higher than ever and the Robinson family's survival instincts will be put to the ultimate test," reads the official description.

"After a year of being trapped on a mysterious planet, Judy, Penny, Will and the Robot must lead the 97 young Colonists in a harrowing evacuation -- but not before secrets are unearthed that will change their lives forever."

"Meanwhile John and Maureen -- with Don at their side -- must battle overwhelming odds as they try to reunite with their kids."

News of the end of the show has been known for over a year, but it's nice that a Netflix show is getting an ending.

Many don't.

"The Robinsons will have to grapple with the emotional challenge of not just being lost -- but being separated from the ones they love... as they face the greatest alien threat yet."

Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Maxwell Jenkins, Mina Sundwall, Taylor Russell, Ignacio Serricchio and Parker Posey

Zack Estrin, Showrunner and EP said last year when the end date was announced says, “From the beginning, we've always viewed this particular story of The Robinsons as a trilogy."

"A three part epic family adventure with a clear beginning, middle and end. It's also worth noting that, with what these characters go through just trying to survive each episode — if anyone deserves to catch their breath before their next mission -- it’s Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Dr. Smith... and The Robot."

"And, of course, Debbie the Chicken. So while this chapter of Lost In Space is coming to a rousing conclusion, I’m excited about continuing to explore new stories with my friends at Netflix, and for all of the incredible possibilities that lie ahead.”

Ted Biaselli, Director of Original Series at Netflix, added, “We are so thrilled to share more adventures of The Robinson Family and see their journey through to what is sure to be an epic finale."

"We're especially thankful to Zack Estrin, Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless, Kevin Burns and Jon Jashni for helming Lost in Space, which has brought viewers a premium action-packed and visually spectacular series that the whole family can enjoy together, and we can’t wait for our family audiences to see where season 3 will lead!"

Check out the teaser below.

