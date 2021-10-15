Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 3 Review: Texas Wedge

A little caper is always fun and Higgins let everyone play along.

Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 3 was a showcase for the many sides of Higgins.

We got a glimpse of what Mi-6 has in mind for Higgins as she seduced a man at a hotel bar then knocked him out with a syringe, leaving him for other agents to pick up.

Juliet is much too skilled just to be used as part of a honey trap. As she showed when she took out those Kenyan bandits on Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 1, she can more than hold her own in a fight as well.

Her handler Eve pretty much proclaimed that Higgins wasn't getting out from under Mi-6's thumb any time soon.

That's great because Juliet deserves more than the penny-ante cases she ends up taking on with Magnum. (At least with Higgins as his partner, Thomas isn't taking on many cases involving pets anymore.)

No, now they mainly help out the downtrodden and the wrongly accused. Their current client, Trevor, fell into the latter category as the caddie/future golf pro had been fired for stealing golf clubs.

You know Trevor doesn't have two nickels to rub together. But the ability to pay isn't a criterion the P.I. partners seem to use. (And Magnum thankfully has stopped accepting livestock in payment.)

It was logical that to blend into the hoity-toity atmosphere of a country club, they would have to go in undercover.

Rick was typecast as a bartender, while Magnum, well, could pass as a busboy. That allowed them to blend in and fly under the radar.

Juliet couldn't help but stand out, posing as a reciprocal member from Texas, complete with a wholly believable twang. That hat read British but it would work just as well coming from the South or Southwest.

She filled that role admirably, lording it over the obsequious manager and running roughshod over her chauvinistic golf-playing partners. Sadly, she had to abandon that role when the action got intense, but it was fun while it lasted.

Golf bags seemed like such a pedestrian object around which to build a case. And it was Higgins who cracked it, learning about the golf-bag transporter who was being used to smuggle into Hawaii and someone offering to sell ivory from a golf bag to a pawn shop (what a maroon!).

She even showed Magnum the proper way to end a car chase (with a vehicle that doesn't belong to Robin).

Let's give Thomas some credit, however. He was the one who spotted the caddie with the Rolex and sweat him for the ivory stash house, crucial to Trevor's rescue (that, and all those policemen they called in for backup).

Together, they even managed to get Trevor's future golf career back on track.

Cracks were showing on the relationship front.

Higgins walked in on Lia raiding Magnum's surprisingly well-stocked fridge. So now even Lia realizes that her relationship with Thomas is less of a secret (even if Juliet already knew).

Higgins may be putting up that British stiff-upper lift about Magnum's relationship, even encouraging them as a couple.

But how long before Lia starts to resent Thomas's close working relationship with Juliet? In the original, there was never that problem with Tom Selleck and John Hillerman's characters.

Then Ethan was so eager to get back to Higgins that he signed up for another six-month hitch with Doctors Without Borders. That can't help but put a little doubt in Juliet's mind. Also, with Ethan in a war zone, that keeps her beholden to Mi-6, which is protecting his little medical team.

It's easy to see both of those relationships unraveling this season. How soon is the question?

It was enjoyable to see Bobby Lee return as Jin, providing a little extra levity to La Mariana.

How did Jin never make an appearance on Hawaii Five-0? Wouldn't he and Danny have clashed magnificently?

First, he gifted Magnum and Higgins that colorful if totally inappropriate rolling billboard to promote their P.I. business.

Then he bragged and bragged and bragged to his young niece (as T.C. bit his tongue), even though she had to sense he was full of crap.

In the end, he did the right thing, admitting his faults to her. And she didn't care about his past misdeeds, because he had always been there for her and her mother. It was a warm, fuzzy moment.

T.C. again proved to be a big teddy bear. After hiring Shammy to be his assistant pilot (and later getting saved by Shammy), T.C. found himself worn down by a hard-working, well-meaning youth.

Cade wouldn't take no for an answer and proved himself to T.C. You can question the wisdom of hiring more staff at a bar recovering from a pandemic, but it was undeniably a sweet moment.

Rick made a new friend himself in Erin, to whom he discovered that he could relate. Sure, she was a cougar on the make, but she was also insightful, getting through to Magnum's tight little group.

Does this mean Rick might actually be considering an age-appropriate relationship? That's highly doubtful after the months he spent pining for Suzy.

But he certainly could use a female friend, another sounding board besides Kumu. Besides, you can never have enough Kate Flannery.

Every bar needs hangers-on. And with Shammy switching locales to Island Hoppers, there could be a place for Erin and/or Cade at least until Suzy returns.

To revisit Magnum and Higgins' relationship, watch Magnum P.I. online.

How did you like seeing more sides of Higgins?

Are she and Ethan on the rocks?

Would you like to have more of Jin, Erin, or Cade?

Comment below.

Dale McGarrigle is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.