Money Heist Final Season Teaser: It All Comes Down to This!

The end is near for Netflix's smash hit international series Money Heist.

As previously reported, the second half of the fifth -- and final -- season is set to launch around the world on Friday, December 3.

It will be a bittersweet conclusion, for sure, but after years of high-octane drama, it's time to give the surviving members of the team a much-needed rest.

Five episodes remain, and they mark the end of the heist, and after the way the first half of the season concluded, well, it's going to be a tough watch.

"The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours," reads the logline for Season 5.

"They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own."

"The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn’t have an escape plan."

Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they’ve faced: the army."

"The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war."

The cast of the last hurrah includes Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique and Arce, Rodrigo de la Serna.

The cast also includes Darko Peric, Najwa Nimri, Hovik Keuchkerian, Luka Peros, Belén Cuesta, Fernando Cayo, Fernando Soto, Jose Manuel Poga, and Mario de la Rosa.

Money Heist has been a success story for the streamer since its arrival, regularly appearing in the top 10 most popular shows on the service around the world.

The first part launched in 2017, with the second following later that year, the third coming in July 2019, and the fourth in April this year.

It will be fun to see how it all ends, but check out the latest teaser below, which gives us a rough idea of how it will all play out.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.