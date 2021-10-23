Nancy Drew Season 3 Episode 3 Review: The Testimony of the Executed Man

The mystery of the Frozen Hearts Killer is far from over.

When the Drew Crew arrived at Detective Con on Nancy Drew Season 3 Episode 3, I figured they would crack a new case and get a tiny smidgen of information about the serial killer.

I was gobsmacked when Rodrick showed up behind Nancy, intent on killing her. The mark of a good mystery is when it throws in curveballs you do not expect.

Rodrick was a chilling man, and you could tell he wanted to kill Nancy. His arrest only raised more questions because he looked far too nervous about carrying out these murders alone.

Maybe the excitement of finally being in the same room as Nancy was taking over, but his warning about him being a part of something much bigger does not give me hope that this mystery is over.

We still have nine episodes of Nancy Drew Season 3, and this mystery seems like it will be overarching for the entire season. That's not a bad thing, but Nancy and her friends will have their work cut out for them as they attempt to find out the truth.

My theory is that the Frozen Hearts Killer is an entire network of killers. They're working together for a common goal, but uncovering their motives will be intriguing.

It's also possible the real killer is a supernatural entity possessing would-be killers to make them full-fledged killing machines. If you watch Nancy Drew online, you know possession comes with the territory of being associated with Nancy.

The trip to Detective Con was fascinating because Nancy was in the presence of like-minded individuals who are more observant than your typical people.

There had to be a reason Lacey invited them to Detective Con, and I suspected she would be revealed as a villain, but the storyline with Tom and her grandmother was heartbreaking.

The series successfully managed to crack a case and give us a lot of traction in another within 40 minutes in a way that felt satisfying.

Lacey could prove crucial down the line, but her lead on the killer seemed more confusing than fulfilling. The voicemail came out of nowhere, but if you pay attention to crime documentaries or podcasts, resolution comes in the most surprising of ways.

The big question will be what the Drew Crew does next to uncover what is truly going on. Nancy knew there was something off about how quickly the killer was unmasked, and her hunch was correct.

It will only be a matter of time before another body pops up and the questions continue to mount. There's also the Temperance Hudson of it all to consider.

Temperance has helped the Drew Crew on occasion thus far, but you can tell that she's going to have much more knowledge about the world than the Drew Crew.

That is thanks to her being around for almost 200 years, but it can't be a coincidence a new killer popped up in town at the same time Temperance dropped the barrier protecting the city from her.

Is it possible the barrier was protecting the town from much more than we're being led to believe?

It was strange to have an episode without Temperance, Carson, and Ryan, but it made sense when you consider how much story was covered.

Nancy almost dying and landing right on top of Ace when she was pulled back up was a pure and utter tease. Seriously, I thought they were going to share a kiss.

There's nothing quite like a brush with death to give you some much-needed perspective, and for Ace, he would not want to lose Nancy.

I thoroughly enjoyed this different side to Ace as he got intel from Tom. Alex Saxon continued to throw it out of the park. This cast is a treat, delivering nuanced performances every single episode, no matter the circumstances.

George being famous at Detective Con, came out of the left-field, but Ted being in control of the brand and making a lot of money in the process was a hard left turn.

Ted is wise beyond her years, and while she may not be enjoying school, she already has these entrepreneurial skills that could help her when she moves into adult life.

George supporting her and not shutting the operation down was an excellent way to honor the kid. Ted clearly has a lot of love for George to go to these measures and make sure George's story is told.

I laughed out loud when I realized Odette was responsible for telling Ted everything. George could have been the guardian who went off on the youngster for ditching school for such an endeavor, but it was nice to see George supportive throughout this.

"The Testimony of the Executed Man" was another solid episode of this mystery drama. The plots are moving at a decent pace, and the characters continue to be as well-written as ever.

This truly is shaping up to be the best season to date.

What did you think of Rodrick's warning?

What is your theory for the killer?

Did you like the trip to Detective Con?

Hit the comments.

Catch new episodes of Nancy Drew Fridays at 9 p.m. on The CW.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.