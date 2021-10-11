NCIS: Hawai'i and FBI International Score Full-Season Orders at CBS!

CBS is going all-in on spinoffs of its most beloved franchises.

The network on Monday announced NCIS: Hawai'i and FBI International had been picked up for full seasons apiece.

No details on episode orders, but given the ever-changing nature of the pandemic, they might wind up looking more like 16-20 episode orders as opposed to the traditional 22.

The network will likely confirm how many episodes as we head further into the season, but hey, at least these shows are off to fantastic starts for the network.

NCIS: Hawai`i is the #1 new series this season and a key part of CBS’ Monday winning streak.

In addition to winning its Monday 10:00 PM time slot in viewers, averaging 9.3 million, it has improved the hour +381% from the same time period last year.

FBI: International is the #3 new series to date, averaging 8.79 million viewers over the first two episodes, up +358% in the Tuesday 9:00 PM time period from the same weeks last year.

CBS’ all-FBI Tuesday is winning a very competitive night by well over +1 million viewers, proving that the decision to switch things up on the night has paid off.

NCIS has moved to Mondays at 9/8c with only minimal erosion, proving that fans will follow the show anywhere.

"The world’s most successful television series continues on the seductive shores of the Aloha State with NCIS: HAWAI`I, where the first female special agent in charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor, Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey), has thrived and risen through the ranks by equal parts confidence and strategy in a system that has pushed back on her every step of the way," reads the logline for Hawai'i.

"Together with her unwavering team of specialists, they balance duty to family and country while investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the sun-drenched island paradise itself."

NCIS: HAWAI`I stars Vanessa Lachey, Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, Tori Anderson, and Kian Talan.

"From Emmy Award-winning executive producer Dick Wolf, fast-paced drama FBI: INTERNATIONAL is the third iteration of the successful FBI brand that follows the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s International Fly Team," the press release states.

"Headquartered in Budapest, they travel the world with the mission of tracking and neutralizing threats against American citizens wherever they may be, relying on intelligence, quick thinking and pure brawn as they put their lives on the line to protect the U.S. and its people."

"Always at the scene where American interests are at risk, FBI: INTERNATIONAL is a globe-trotting depiction of law enforcement overseas."

The series stars Luke Kleintank, Heida Reed, Carter Redwood, Vinessa Vidotto, and Christiane Paul.

