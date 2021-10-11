NCIS Season 19 Episode 4 Review: Great Wide Open

We knew it was coming.

After months of teases, NCIS Season 19 Episode 4 said goodbye to Leroy Jethro Gibbs, and if that truly was the end for him, It was handled about as well as expected.

Gibbs has never been able to find peace, and there was certain tranquility during his final meeting with McGee. They both had this strong bond, but it was obvious Gibbs was not getting on the plane.

The show has been zeroing in on this heavily serialized serial killer arc for months now, and it had to end with a thud to allow the show to switch things up as we head into uncharted territory.

The execution of "Great Wide Open" also heavily suggested we would be saying goodbye to the character. You don't have your lead character give the other regulars words of wisdom throughout an episode if there isn't going to be some big development.

The only surprise is that Gibbs is not behind bars. The series desperately wanted us to believe Parker and Gibbs would be against each other, and to some extent, they were.

Thankfully, Fornell was only a phone call away to prevent Gibbs from a life behind bars, but this route also allows for him to return down the line.

If you watch NCIS online, you know that characters come and go, but losing Gibbs will have a significant impact on the show's dynamic.

Gibbs: Yeah, Gibbs.

As a result, it seems like he will dip in and out of the narrative for big episodes here and there, and rather than killing him off, it's a decent way to keep fans on their toes.

Parker's unilateral decision to go against his boss's orders was a shocker, mainly because he was so against what Gibbs stood for.

In Parker's eyes, Gibbs was breaking all of these laws and wasn't facing any of the repercussions. Now that we know the full story, it will be easier to get on board with Gary Cole as a series regular.

Had Parker sent Gibbs to prison, the fans would revolt and say he's the worst character out there. The writers handled this storyline very well, and now that we know Vance offered Gibbs his badge back, it shows Gibbs is in a different stage of his life.

He was immediately taken in by Naktok and felt it was personal for him to save this place from the mining that was about to ravage it.

Jimmy: You spoke with Gibbs? How is he holding up? I've been worried about him.

Sonia and Phil being in cahoots was another big twist because Phil managed to play up the ruse that his wife had been murdered very well.

Marcie always seemed like someone who knew more than they were letting on, which made me believe she would have a big part in this conspiracy.

While I would have liked to be proven right, the development gave Marcie the time to show that she was up to the challenge of taking down the bad guys.

The conspiracy was mostly farfetched, but it provided some solid drama as we questioned who else was playing a part in it.

It's hard not to wonder what the series will look like from NCIS Season 19 Episode 5.

The team is not going to be able to get over the fact that Gibbs is not working with them any longer, and I expect Parker to become an integral part of the team.

McGee and even Torres will probably butt heads with him, but they'd be wise to understand that Parker is the reason Gibbs is getting to live out his days in a peaceful setting.

Gibbs: Hey, doc.

Ducky: Jethro. Going on a trip?

Gibbs: Yeah, Alaska.

Ducky: Fishing or business?

Speaking of Fornell, it was nice to know that he vouched for Gibbs, but wouldn't it have been more exciting to have Parker talk to a character from the past?

It would have been an excellent way to call back to some more of the times Gibbs was a badass on the show. Gibbs has been at the wheel for 19 seasons, so maybe there should have been some big returns for such a pivotal episode.

Then again, the showrunner (Steven D. Binder) has released a statement saying we that Mark Harmon remains an integral part of the show and never to count Gibbs out.

"As an executive producer and dear friend, Mark continues to be an integral part of the fabric of the show," the statement begins.

"Our north star has always been staying true to our characters, and that truth has always guided the stories we tell and where those characters go."

"So regarding the future of Gibbs, as long-time fans of the show may have noticed over the years…never count Leroy Jethro Gibbs out," it concludes.

I believe that Gibbs will be back, but not as a regular.

CBS will probably be weighing up how the show is performing to decide whether to wrap it up this season or next.

We're heading into a very different NCIS, and there's something exciting about that.

Whether anyone will be able to lead the team as well as Gibbs, I don't know, but I'll stick around for the next few episodes to see how they shake out.

What did you think of this goodbye for now?

Do you think it was handled well?

Were you surprised Parker helped Gibbs in the end?

Hit the comments below.

Catch new episodes Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on CBS.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.