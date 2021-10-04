Ordinary Joe Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Happy Birthday Jenny

Change is hard.

Ordinary Joe Season 1 Episode 3 showed the three different Joes dealing with the change thrown at them and how it would affect not only them but their significant others and their families.

As an adoptee who also searched for her birth parents, I'm relieved that Ordinary Joe is portraying this storyline realistically so far.

Rockstar Joe was convinced that since the receptionist was starstruck, he would be able to convince her to merely hand over the adoptive parent's names and addresses. It doesn't work that way.

While many adoptions are semi-open, as opposed to totally closed, if the birthparents and adoptive parents don't have a plan in place, information can't magically be given out.

Since Jenny wanted a closed adoption and Joe's name wasn't even listed, the adoption agency did the right thing since there was no proof Joe was the father.

That just made everyone else's lives more difficult. Both Uncle Frank and Joe's mom thought Joe should reconsider since his son has a new life and Amy doesn't even know, and they were worried about how she would take it.

Rockstar Joe was a horrible husband in this episode. He looked like he had it all, but he doesn't appreciate what he does have. Instead, he's willing to blow up multiple people's lives so he can find his son.

He's harrassed Jenny multiple times. He crashed her birthday party just to ask her more questions. Her husband Darren seems sweet, but he was an idiot for inviting his wife's ex-boyfriend to her birthday party with checking how she'd feel about it.

Both Joe and Jenny have some old resentments. Jenny seems to resent Joe for never meeting her at the lake ten years ago and choosing Amy instead. However, they've moved on, and she wants to keep their son in the past.

Generally, birth mothers have more rights than birth fathers, so Joe's threat to sue her seems hollow.

On the other hand, Nurse Joe and his son Chris wanted Jenny's birthday to be perfect. Nothing turned out the way either of them wanted.

Chris tried so hard since he didn't want his parents to get divorced. He saw that they kept arguing more, and he spent separate nights with each parent. He became hopeful now that his parents were talking at least, and both stayed in the house.

He even planned the cake's theme around two great nations coming together to settle their differences. Jenny and Joe's separation takes a toll on the kid and makes him worry about things young boys shouldn't need to worry about.

Jenny wasn't comfortable going away with Joe for the weekend and leaving Chris behind. This is something many special needs parents must worry about. Who will deal with their physical needs if the parents take a respite?

Joe: I’m trying Jenny.

Jenny: I know you’re trying. I’m just not comfortable leaving him. I won’t enjoy it.

Jenny was so torn between taking the law grant in Atlanta and fixing things with her family.

She finally looked happy to be with her husband and her son, and there was a bit of that old nostalgia and spark from their college days. But, will it be enough, or will resentment build up again if she turns it down to save her marriage?

While it's difficult to have sympathy for Rockstar Joe, it appears that Amy and Bobby Diaz have sizzling chemistry in both that timeline and the Cop Joe timeline.

Natalie Martinez is a chemistry magnet. She sparkles with both James Wolk and Adam Rodriguez, and this love triangle is going to be fun.

Amy is the other woman in Bobby Diaz's life, and she doesn't like it. He doesn't like that she's seeing Cop Joe, but she points out as long as he's married, she's allowed to. Poor Joe. He's nice in this timeline and doesn't deserve to be used.

Do Amy and Bobby work out in Rockstar Joe's world? There has been no confirmation that he's married this time. Maybe it's her marriage that's stopping them.

Rockstar Joe doesn't seem to understand Amy's passion for politics. It's no wonder Amy found Bobby in the crowd when making her speech.

Amy longs to be her own woman. Will she find that while attached to either of these powerful men?

Everyone needs a best friend like Eric. He's the friend who has known Joe forever and tells it like it is. Charlie Barnett and James Wolk's connection seems effortless, as if they are good buddies in real life.

In this episode, Eric wanted to send Nurse Joe and Jenny on a romantic getaway to help save their marriage.

He gave Cop Joe some vital advice about actually letting those you love into his life.

Cop Joe: It actually went great. There might be something there.

Eric: And so you’re freaking out?

Cop Joe: I’m not freaking out. I just don’t want to crash and burn with this girl.

Eric seems like so much a part of the family at these Friday night dinners. Hopefully, we learn more about him and how he became so close to the Kimbreau family.

