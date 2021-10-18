Peacemaker Set for January Debut on HBO Max: Watch the Trailer

John Cena's Peacemaker was one of the better parts of this year's Suicide Squad movie, so it' good to know we'll be continuing the journey with him early next year.

HBO Max released a teaser trailer for the Max Original series Peacemaker, written and directed by James Gunn and produced by Peter Safran, at DC FanDome over the weekend.

The DC series debuts Thursday, January 13. explores will explore the origins of the character that John Cena first portrayed in James Gunn's 2021 film, The Suicide Squad – a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it

The cast also includes Danielle Brooks as Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Harcourt, Steve Agee as Economos, Chukwudi Iwuji as Murn, and Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith.

Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemakerand directed five, including the first.

Gunn, Safran and Matt Miller serve as executive producers on the series, with Cena as co-executive producer.

Based on characters from DC, Peacemakeris produced by Gunn’s Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television.

The series was officially ordered last year, well ahead of Cena's debut in the role.

James Gunn said of the news in 2020: “Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag."

"I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

John Cena said: “I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James.

"I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this.”

“James Gunn has the unique ability to create an expansive universe while also bringing to life the soul and wit of each character. We look forward to a deep dive into the world of Peacemaker,” said Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer for HBO and HBO Max.on what is going to be a fantastic movie."

