Ragdoll Trailer: Lucy Hale Leaves Teen Dramas Behind in AMC+ Serial Killer Drama

Lucy Hale is best known for her roles on Pretty Little Liars, Katy Keene, and Life Sentence.

The beloved actress has a different kind of role lined up on the AMC+ drama series, Ragdoll.

AMC+ today dropped the official trailer and key art for the highly anticipated, darkly witty, and imaginative serial killer thriller.

Hale stars opposite Henry Lloyd-Hughes (The Irregulars, Killing Eve) and Thalissa Teixeira (Too Close, The Musketeers).

From the award-winning producers of Killing Eve, the six-part AMC+ Original series will premiere exclusively on AMC+ on Thursday, November 11, with new episodes every Thursday.

"Six people have been murdered, dismembered and sewn into the shape of one grotesque body suspended from the ceiling in a block of London flats – nicknamed the "Ragdoll," reads the official synopsis.

"Assigned to the shocking case are newly reinstated DS Nathan Rose (Lloyd-Hughes); his best friend and boss, DI Emily Baxter (Teixeira); and the unit’s new recruit, DC Lake Edmunds (Hale). The 'Ragdoll Killer' taunts the police by sending them a list of his next victims, with Rose’s name among them."

"And with those victims to protect, our heroes soon come under intense public scrutiny."

"A gruesomely imaginative serial killer thriller, Ragdoll captures the fascinating but flawed friends struggling with the consequences of institutionalization and trauma."

The series is executive produced and commissioned by AMC and UKTV’s Alibi, and executive produced by Sid Gentle Films Ltd. (Killing Eve), with Freddy Syborn (Ms. Marvel, Bad Education) as lead writer and executive producer.

"I hope Ragdoll will be a visually exciting, darkly funny thriller in which the personal is the political," said Syborn when the series was ordered.

"Above all, I hope our characters can make you laugh, then break your heart."

Sally Woodward Gentle, Executive Producer, Sid Gentle Films said:

"I am so excited that we are embarking on this twisty and sophisticated piece with Freddy and the team."

"AMC have already proved themselves to be brilliant partners and we can't wait to work with Alibi."

The trailer is chilling and looks to be another success story for the streaming service, coming just months after the launch of the best drama of the year contender, Kin.

AMC+ is solidifying itself as a streaming service with gripping content.

Check out the trailer and hit the comments with your thoughts on it.

