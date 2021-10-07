Riverdale: Mark Consuelos Exits After 4 Seasons!

Hiram Lodge's reign of terror is over.

Mark Consuelos has exited Riverdale after four seasons as the biggest villain on the show.

“So tonight’s episode is Mark’s swan song playing our hunky villain Hiram Lodge on Riverdale after four insane, glorious years,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said in a statement via Deadline.

Hiram Lodge - Riverdale Season 2 Episode 1

“From the moment Mark joined us, he was up for literally anything, a hundred percent committed to making Archie’s life a living hell. And what’s funny is, Mark couldn’t be more different from Hiram."

"A classy pro and the sweetest guy, always looking out for everyone. We wish Mark the best and hope this isn’t the last we’ve seen of Hiram Lodge.”

“First and foremost, I would like to thank Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa for this incredible opportunity. Never before has playing a character that was so bad, felt so good," shared Consuelos in a statement of his own. 

Sodale - Riverdale Season 5 Episode 9

"Huge thanks to the Riverdale fandom, to the brilliant crew and amazing cast, whom I consider dear friends and family.”

If you watch Riverdale online, you know Hiram's journey reached a natural conclusion with Riverdale Season 5 Episode 19 -- the season finale.

The series has been building toward this point for some time, with his daughter Veronica finding evidence to prove he's guilty of murder.

He was exiled from town but not before he managed to plant a bomb under Archie's bed before his ouster.

Twisted Mister - Riverdale

Yes, that really happened. The show just gets more bonkers by the year, right?

While Consuelos feels like he's been on the show since the beginning, he actually only touched down on Riverdale Season 2.

He was heavily mentioned on the freshman season, which picked up with Veronica and her mother, Hermione, arriving in town after having to leave New York City.

Hiram was a crook and was spending some time in jail, and his wicked plans for Riverdale are over ... for now.

Ulterior Motives - Riverdale Season 5 Episode 5

The actor is also best known for his other TV credits on All My Children, Pitch, and American Horror Story.

Fans of Riverdale do not have long to wait for the sixth season -- it begins in a month!

Many of The CW's shows are having their smallest wait between seasons ever thanks to the delays earlier in the season due to COVID-19.

What are your thoughts on the news of the big exit?

Hit the comments below.

