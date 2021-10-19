Riverdale Season 6 Trailer Teases Sabrina's Arrival, the Devil, & More!

The town of Riverdale is spookier than ever.

The first official trailer for Riverdale Season 6 dropped on Tuesday, and it teases a lot of twists and turns for the characters.

We'll start with Cheryl because the trailer zeroes in on what looks to be a cult she's spearheading.

“We must return to the old ways," we hear, which can mean a lot of things on this show.

We also see Cheryl welcoming Sabrina Spellman to Riverdale by saying:

"Look what the black cat dragged in."

Cheryl has always had a way with words.

"We've been talking about having Sabrina visit Riverdale since season 1, so it's thrilling that this is finally happening, as part of our 'Rivervale' special event," showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told EW when the crossover was announced.

"It's also perfect that she shows up to help Cheryl Blossom during her hour of greatest need. Everyone on set lost their minds — I think fans will, too. It's really fun and special."

The episode in question finds Cheryl up to no good as she casts a dangerous spell that could mean "the difference between life and death for a beloved member of the Blossom family," the outlet teases.

The trailer certainly makes it seem like the character will be her grandmother.

The trailer also shows a lot of Barchie content, including Betty saying she would love to be the mother of Archie's child.

Fast-forward to later in the trailer and we see her covered in blood, presumably after killing someone.

There's also what looks to be a sex scene between Betty and Archie, and it looks like there's some devilish drama on the back of it.

As previously reported, Riverdale Season 6 begins with a five-episode event, in a similar vein to The Flash which is pulling a similar trick for its first five episodes.

Does this mean Riverdale will have a coherent story?

Only time will tell.

Check out the trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Riverdale Season 6 drops November 16 on The CW at 9 p.m.

