Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 11 Review: 2 Become 1

We all know how this goes.

There are good guys and bad guys. And they battle until eventually the bad guy is defeated and the good guys save the day.

That's what should theoretically happen here, but Jones is a villain unlike any I've ever seen. And he proved again on Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 11 that it's going to take a perfect plan to bring him down.

Heading into the final two hours, this was an installment that was heavy on the set-up. We can all assume that the finale will be the big inevitable showdown with everyone and their mother versus Jones, and here we started to build toward that.

Jones is a fascinating guy because he's evil, vindictive, manipulative, and devious, but he's also so brilliant. He has such a knack for getting inside people's heads and twisting enough of the truth around to make them pause and reflect on his words.

Liz and Jones are such an intriguing pair because, in one way, he gets Liz. He understands her passion and dedication, and he sees her as someone who would potentially put the needs of many over the needs of a few if push came to shove.

Wasn't that sort of the whole idea behind continuing to research the alien DNA? There was an opportunity there to advance medicine beyond anything the world would ever know—a chance to potentially save so many lives.

But in doing that work, she put the aliens at risk.

Jones tapped into that side of Liz when he offered her the deal to help him extend his life in exchange for the science to save Max.

Some good points were made by Jones if we're honest. Though there is just no way to believe anything he says.

But this is a different Liz, and you knew there was no way she would willingly go along with Jones's plan but watching their back and forth was terrific.

Jones has had some excellent dynamics with other characters all season, but the Liz and Jones combination may be at the top. And that probably comes from the chemistry between Jeanine Mason and Nathan Dean.

Except this isn't romantic or even friendly chemistry, but it's chemistry all the same.

This idea that Jones burned everything to the ground to start anew is terrifying, and it further twists Jones into this crazed monster that is becoming increasingly harder to defeat. You have to outsmart him because nothing else will work.

There is no piece of him to reason with. And his abilities are so far beyond what any of the pod squad is even capable of understanding to this point.

Although, the episode's end sets us up for what I'm hoping is an advantageous chapter for Michael Guerin.

This hasn't been a Guerin-centric season. It's felt more like we get bits and pieces here and there, but considering we learned about Jones being the dictator and Michael's daddy way back in Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 2, this was the first time we got some actual extended talking about what that meant to Michael.

At the time, it felt like maybe Max would be the one he would confide in, considering their shared history and the connection to Jones. But that never happened.

And even now that he and Alex are back together, they haven't had too many in-depth conversations about Jones and how Michael feels about him.

I didn't see Sanders, in all his curmudgeonly glory, being the person to break through to Michael, but it was such a nice little treat.

Sanders is the closest thing Michael has ever had to a father-figure, and their relationship is built around a deep respect and consideration for one another, even if it's covered up by teasing and bad attitudes.

He knows Michael very well. And even though he acts like he's not paying attention, he sees a lot. And he knows the kind of person Michael is.

Michael is a good man. He hides behind a macho, hardened bravado that served as a sense of armor for him acquired during a turbulent adolescence. But underneath it all, he's a sweetheart.

You can see that in his interactions with Isobel and the way he's always been so tender with her. And, of course, it's always there when he's around Alex, who has always made him feel safe and accepted.

As cliché as it sounds, he truly is a bad boy with a heart of gold.

It makes sense he would work to suppress his worries about being the son of someone like Jones because that's a horrifying thing to have to contend with. Suddenly, realizing the blood that flows through your blood is the same as a man capable of so much damage and pain has to be incredibly scary.

But there's so much at stake right now. And while Michael may have always been hesitant to explore his abilities because of both fear and shame, now is the time to not only explore but try to hone these abilities to the best of his ability because Michael could be the key in defeating Jones.

Jones has everyone trapped in his mind but Michael. It appears he still has free will, in so far as he is at least able to stand up while everyone else is literally trapped at the table.

We know Michael has some of his father's abilities, but these new mind control abilities could wind up being instrumental in finding a way to get to Jones.

He has to have a weakness. Nora and Louise were able to get him, and with Michael leading the charge, I think that will end up being the best shot to getting to him.

Much has always been made of Max being the savior, but many people have always thought Michael would wind up being the one to save the world. And that's looking truer every week.

Speaking of Max, he and Dallas got some time to bond. And listen, Max is always going to Max. He would rather die before he let anyone else sacrifice themselves or the people he loves.

So, is it surprising to hear him give Dallas the okay to kill him if it comes down to it? No, it's not. But Dallas continues to be such a delight, and I am buying into his character so much in such a short amount of time.

And that's a true testament to both the way he's being written and the acting by Quinten Plair, who has a magical on-screen presence that is both calming and forceful at the same time. He commands the screen, and all his scenes (and scene partners) are elevated by it.

Max has always felt like a functional character, but not an engaging one. This season has been a vast improvement for his character, but even here, it feels like much of the same. Max wants to protect everyone, and it's noble, but it does feel like a retread.

Will there ever be a season that the gang isn't looking for a way to save Max in some way, shape, or form?

The most exciting part of the hour, aside from the mind trap dinner in the desert, was hands down seeing Max and Jones come face-to-face again. It's a brief moment, but Jones' face is alight with so many conflicting emotions in that single frame.

While the gang thought they were one-upping Jones, they played right into his hands. And he got every single person he needed right within his grasp. Or better yet, right within his mind.

One has to think that somehow the others, meaning Rosa, Kyle, Alex, and Maria, will be brought in to help but again, I'm not seeing the path to defeat Jones right now. He's just so far ahead of them at every turn.

Alex, Maria, and Kyle were MIA, but Rosa was around, and they decided to bring back Wyatt for reasons that are still unclear.

The Rosa and Wyatt friendship has been a divisive one, to say the very least. And while it seemed to be over when Wyatt left town, he was here to yet again provide Rosa with a bit of insight into her second chance.

And look, we all get what they're trying to do. It's just unfortunate that it had to involve someone who we honestly didn't need to see be rehabilitated. He is making the best of his fresh start, and that's great for him.

But it was a start that was forced upon him, which doesn't make it feel earned or something to be celebrated.

Rosa's dream of art school is such a meaningful one and a nice moment for her, as she realizes what she wants in life. She hasn't always seemed sure of herself and her path, but this is the clearest we've gotten to see Rosa since she was resurrected.

She wants things for her life, and she wants to live on her own terms. It's empowering, and it's been lovely getting to see her find her footing both in this world and within the squad.

And let's be real, getting out of Roswell for a bit is something ALL the characters should consider for their mental health and safety.

If Rosa up and decides to leave, you can't blame her after everything she's been through. Not everyone gets a second chance, and as selfless as she's been, she deserves to do something for herself.

Everyone does.

Liz got to go to LA, so let's get Rosa to art school! After Jones is long gone, of course.

None of them will be safe as long as he's still walking around with that devilish grin and those fire jazz hands.

Loose Ends

Nathan Dean is TOO good at Jones, you guys. He's crafted this perfect persona for a psychopath, and he kills it every single week.

We were robbed of domestic Michael and Alex cuddling the morning after THAT conversation in Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 10. I understand this wasn't that kind of episode, but we deserved to see that nice little slice of happiness for them both.

If we got Jones versus Isobel every week with those alien sabers, I would not complain. Their fight scenes are incredible.

It wasn't looking too good for Sheriff Taylor there, but it appears she will pull through. And when she does, what the hell are they going to do about her? She knows far too much.

Michael tapping into his limitless abilities is by far the most enticing thing I want to see aside from the whole crew stopping Jones in the finale.

We are almost at the end of the line, folks. You know I do not see the path to defeat Jones. But maybe you are, and I hope you'll share all your theories in the comment section!

Let us know what you want to see and what you're hoping will happen.

And please react to this hour, as well.

Were you surprised Michael could get into people's minds?

Should Liz have taken the deal with Jones?

Should Rosa seriously consider leaving Roswell?

Drop me a line and make sure to watch Roswell, New Mexico online so you're all caught up before the epic conclusion!

Whitney Evans is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.