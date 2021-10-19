Roswell, New Mexico Season 3: Why This Was The Best Season Yet

You thought you'd seen the last of me talking about Roswell, New Mexico for a bit, didn't you? Never! I refuse to be quiet!

I couldn't let too much time pass before talking to fellow TV Fanatic Jasmine Blu about the highs and lows of an overall fabulous junior season. And we talked about it all!

Take a peek into our unfiltered thoughts on the characters, storylines, and everything else we felt like talking about! And make sure to hit us in the comments and let us know all your thoughts as well!

Whitney: To me, Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 was the best season of Roswell we've gotten thus far. What did you think about the season overall?

Jasmine: In many ways, I have to agree. It was certainly light-years better than season two. I feel like they rectified many of the issues they had before, incorporated all the characters and dynamics more and better, and of course, FINALLY dug into the alien lore and sci-fi more, which is all I wanted anyway.

I still had some gripes, and it still feels like they've lost sight of centering their lead, but so much better and improved overall. That pacing was INSANE, though.

Whitney: Yeah, it wasn't perfect by any means, but it felt like such an improvement over Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 in particular. I thought they gave us a little bit of everything, from the sci-fi to the romance and the friendships.

I liked that they incorporated some new dynamics, and digging into the home planet and introducing us to Dallas went about as well as they could have hoped.

Oh, the pacing was crazy. Especially early in the season.

Jasmine: Dallas was one of my favorite introductions, and I'm excited for what his storyline looks like next season!

Whitney: Dallas was an excellent addition. He fit in seamlessly, and he immediately felt like family. When I walked away from the finale thinking about what I was most excited about for season four, Dallas' storyline was near the top of the list.

You mentioned some gripes with the season. What are some things you think the show could still improve upon?

Jasmine: I agree entirely. I love his chemistry with all of them, and I think he has the most interesting potential stories headed into the next season. There's so much to work with there.

I think the series can work on consistency. They tend to be very inconsistent with their writing and characters.

But I think more cohesive storytelling is something they can work on and utilizing all of their characters better. In hindsight, Alex was needlessly sidelined most of the season with the Deep Sky storyline that didn't really take off until the end of the season.

He also barely interacts with anyone else and, more often than not, feels like he's solely there to be Michael's love interest right now. It's like the show doesn't know how to use all of their characters well at the same time without sidelining them.

They do the same thing with Maria, and Rosa gets that unnecessary Wyatt side plot that added nothing.

This entire cast has great chemistry, yet they don't take full advantage of it. I loved seeing so many dynamics and group interactions this season, but I also noticed they still struggled with what to do with some characters.

Liz also gets sidelined in her own show a lot. The whole Los Angeles thing felt pretty pointless.

They also randomly drop storylines a lot with no follow-through. The thing with Maria's visions was sort of spotty all season long. The whole thing with the racists felt unnecessary to anything else happening.

The Deep Sky stuff... like what happened to Forrest? And why wasn't there more time spent on the Valentis history or Rosa meeting her uncle?

Little things like that.

Whitney: I can't disagree with anything you said. I understood why Liz went to LA, as in it made sense for how season two ended. But once they had her there, it was like they had no idea what to do with her. It felt like there was a whole different show when she was on-screen in those early episodes.

As far as the characters and sidelining, I'm beginning to think they will just never be able to get it right. Each season there seems to be a character they struggle to include organically, and this season it went to Alex.

In the end, what was his storyline? I'm still not entirely sure. Though FINALLY giving him and Michael a shred of happiness and letting us see that on-screen was long overdue.

My biggest gripe with the season will probably always just be the little things that will never change, like Max always in need of saving and wasting much of the chemistry between the cast.

Jasmine: See the Malex thing. I knew it was coming, but I thought the build-up to it was so weird.

It felt like they remembered they wanted them together this season, and one minute they were sort of tense with each other, and then I blinked, and they were a full-blown couple, and while part of me was like, "fine, whatever" since they dragged on them enough, another part of me was just like "what?"

It gave me whiplash and wasn't satisfying narratively for me, even if it probably was for the shippers.

Max always needing to be saved is such a whole thing. But it also always feels like a storyline to serve Michael.

If I were just looking at how the storytelling plays out on paper, this show feels like a story about two alien brothers. A lot of the Max needing saving bit flows into the complicated bond between Max and Michael and Michael's series-long arc of measuring up and learning his worth, and this season was more of that.

Because Max needed saving again, he also found out he wasn't a savior, found out he was a clone without the connection to either of his siblings, including his presumed twin, and isn't part of a triad.

And Michael, and this was a great season for him, learns he's the dictator's son and gets the unexpected/unlikely hero protagonist narrative. He is embracing his powers, worth, character growth, etc.

So that's always been fascinating to me. I feel like Michael is the most consistently written character in this series; he reminds me of the lead more than Liz, and a lot of the story feels centered in that brotherhood with Max.

I will say that even though Max needed saving again, Nathan Dean KILLED it as Jones. For at least half the season, I was obsessed with Jones. And then, after a while, he felt too powerful, and it took too long to defeat him. But good villain.

I literally, to this day, don't know what Alex's storyline this season was. No clue.

Just pair him with the others more, dammit!

Whitney: The Malex was rushed, but it also wasn't. All the romances at some point feel like they've gone from 0 to 100 to me, and I'm not sure if that's because they only get 13 episodes or what.

They established in the premiere that Michael was ready, for lack of a better word, and it was so apparent that joining Deep Sky was a way for Alex to protect Michael. And from there, it was just a matter of them getting to that same place, which they finally did in season three.

Of course, there could have been much more dedicated to their reunion (Did they talk during the year time jump? Can they go on a date & show us?), but overall, I was pleased with their journey and the fact they got to end a season at peace with their relationship.

While I agree that the saving Max trope does end up being partly about Michael at times, it also seems to wind up being about every other character. Liz and Isobel end up being just as swept up in it as Michael does in some ways.

They did allow Isobel to kind of get out of Max's shadow a bit. But not Liz. And Christ, they even shoehorned Alex in for one of his three scenes in the final episodes to be about placating Max and making sure he knows his worth. It's enough.

That's so interesting you feel that way about Michael because season two felt like a Michael-centric season, while this one did not feel like that to me. He had this fantastic set-up for an arc with being Jones' son, and they would give it time to breathe here and there, but it wasn't until the very end of the season that it was really tapped into.

Nathan was the best villain the show has had, and I will give Nathan Dean all the props. He was magnetic. Though I do agree, he was so powerful that even heading into the finale, I didn't see how he could be defeated. He was just so far ahead of the group at large.

Contrary to popular belief, I've actually had my issues with Michael throughout the seasons, but season three was my favorite, Michael Guerin. And it was probably because I enjoyed him fitting into the ensemble more (he was the only character outside of Liz and Kyle to have meaningful scenes with every main character).

And I enjoyed his journey as he had to confront his past and all these notions about who he was and where he came from. He romanticized his mother and even his planet in some ways, and he had to do a lot of internal work reconciling who he is with where he came from.

And I am a sucker for a good ship, which Malex is to me, and I thoroughly enjoyed watching them find their way back to each other. Plus, I think Michael Vlamis did some powerful work this season, and he was a part of my favorite scene of the season, which was Dallas and Michael talking by the lake.

It was visually stunning and just a beautifully written and acted scene.

Jasmine: Honestly, I always joke that you can tell the writers really love writing for Michael because of the good and bad beats that they give him that feels thought out and consistent, whereas it often feels like they have to write for Liz and Max out of obligation and shafted Isobel a lot, too.

I felt like this season was the strongest for Michael (though I agree they didn't let the dictator's son thing breathe, they didn't let ANYTHING breathe) and Isobel, who needed and deserved this. I feel like they finally did right by Isobel this season, whereas before, she was just there.

I think part of my issue with the whole thing with Liz and Max is that Max (and usually his condition) is they turn him into a walking plot device for the other characters.

But with Liz, they don't know what to do with her outside of Max and alien "but science" stuff because they lost sight of her having a personal arc that isn't connected to aliens through Max. All of her more personal arcs or family-related storylines end up on the cutting room floor or offscreen.

I think this season, Michael and Isobel had a much better balance of things both connected to Max and outside of it.

The one thing I can say is, at least with Max, I expect some of this because he's one of the leads. So, I get it to a degree. But otherwise, we have similar feelings but apply them to two different characters. Because Max always feels like the plot device.

Michael and Dallas' scene was one of my favorites too. I also really appreciated Michael's recognition, accountability, and growth with Rosa. It was a dynamic I enjoyed, both him and Rosa and him and Dallas.

But yeah, it was an excellent season for Michael. That didn't surprise me, whereas I was pleasantly surprised by how great a season it was for Isobel. She was always the only main character I never connected with, which changed drastically this season as she came into her own.

I loved that she got to interact and build meaningful mutual relationships with other characters outside of her brothers. She and Maria's sisterhood was one of my favorite parts of the season.

Whitney: Was there a journey you liked best? Or one you thought could have been better?

I have to say that while Michael's journey was my favorite, I loved what they were setting up for Maria, but it's almost like they ran out of gas towards the latter part of the season.

Jasmine: As I said, surprisingly, Isobel was one of my favorite journeys this season because I never expected to care or enjoy it this much, and I loved that they remembered the connection with Maria and acknowledged how they previously shafted her out of her history and part of this too.

I liked a lot of Maria's journey this season, and I'm sure as hell grateful they improved on that from the previous two seasons. I loved her leaning into her alien connections with things. I loved the self-sacrificing trio of Devlenti (Maria, Kyle, and Max) trying to save each other while simultaneously sacrificing themselves all the time.

That was a fun dynamic.

I just appreciated that she was actually incorporated and integral to the plot more. They ran out of gas at the end, though. That pacing was hard to keep up.

But KYLE MANUEL VALENTI is my heart and kindred, and I loved every single second of him this season. I'm sorry, no other character compares. They put my boy through the wringer, though!

Kyle was my MVP of the season.

Speaking of Kyle, we must talk about the ships, Whitney. They threw so many at us!

Whitney: I agree with Kyle! He is the king of Roswell, and such a devoted son, brother, and friend. If the show won't appreciate him enough, we sure as hell will. He's amazing.

Oh my! So many ships.

We can start with Kybel, and let me preface this by saying I am on board for Kybel because it will happen. But I do not like the way they set up Isobel and Anatsa but gave us nothing. And why they originally had her with Max, I still can not wrap my head around.

They could have set Isobel and Anatsa up from the premiere and made it a whole season thing.

And don't get me started on another love triangle. Retire the love triangle! This is not eighth grade!

Jasmine: OMG! I agree. Personally, I was hoping for Kyluca. But I figured they would go for Kybel because of the tone of their scenes. Although, they still jumped the gun with Kyle just being in love with her so soon. I'm okay with it, though, because their chemistry is great.

But it bothers me that they introduced Anatsa because they promised Isobel would have a relationship with a woman, and now it feels like it's something to check off of a list. You don't finally deliver that relationship while also planting seeds for what will likely be her endgame ship with Kyle.

Not only is that a disservice to a queer perspective delivering that WLW representation, but this is the second time they've made a black woman a placeholder for another ship.

I'm so sick of love triangles. ENOUGH. I love you, Roswell, but that's just lazy.

Whitney: Oh, I wanted Kyluca, too! And it honestly felt like they were purposefully trying to hurt my feelings by giving us so much Maria and Kyle and deepening their relationship all season! Rude!

I agree 1000%. It was a total disservice, and you're exactly right. Anatsa won't get properly developed, and she will just be an obstacle for another relationship.

Thoughts on Greg and Maria? Mareg, if you will.

Jasmine: All those Kyluca scenes were so great, and alas, they didn't deliver. They're so lucky I'm a multi-shipper.

Mareg/Delmanes, they're cute. I love that Greg just is loving and vibing with Maria; it's what she deserves. I think they were a fun pairing, but I also fear Greg will suffer a similar fate as the other non-main love interests and fall into obscurity.

They didn't actually develop him on his own at all this season, and I'm still trying to figure out when exactly he learned about all the alien stuff. He's like a beautiful ornament that holds coffee and likes Maria, and I'm fine with that, but if this continues to be a thing, I will need more.

At this rate, I no longer have quips about how incestuous the hookups are on this show, so I'm unfazed by that, but similar to Anatsa, or Heath, or Steph, or Forrest, they don't develop them at all.

Whitney: I, too, liked Mareg for what they were. I liked Maria having someone who was all-in on her. He made her smile, and whenever they were together, she seemed happy. And I loved that for her.

Oh, the love interests on Roswell are lucky if you get a single interaction with them that isn't actually about everyone else but them. But since Greg does have the Alex connection, maybe he won't suffer quite the same fate.

Echo is the top ship, but I have at times struggled with them (1000% due to my conflicted feelings about Max). But I have to say that the finale had some of my favorite Echo moments. They have gorgeous chemistry, and they were very much cast aside this season, but they made those finale moments count.

I also have to say another incredible scene was Liz staring down the barrel of a gun with Jones and Max in her sights.

Jasmine: Echo was great in the finale. It made their season of being on shaky ground and having to get to know each other again worth it. I love when they bring up their childhood, and the sweetness of that makes me smile.

They do have great chemistry, so it's easy to get wrapped up in it. And like Malex, the show is devoted to this pairing. So no matter what happens, everything leads back to that relationship.

I loved that shot of Liz staring down the barrel of that gun. As a side note, there was some standout direction and many visually appealing scenes and shots this season.

I appreciated Echo's time apart because it was worth it when they got back together. Although, I felt nothing with the Liz and Heath thing. Meh.

I have to ask about your favorite Malex moments this season because they had some great ones, and their chemistry is undeniable.

Whitney: Oh, yes! That shot of Dallas, Michael, and Isobel after getting the message from Theo and showing them as the triad was gorgeous.

Oh, my favorite Malex scene. Now we're talking.

I very much liked that scene of them in Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 8, in the truck when Alex opened up to Michael and told him that he was the piece he couldn't live without. Michael often gets the big sweeping declarations, but I loved Alex being vulnerable and putting his heart out there for Michael.

I also very much enjoyed the kiss outside the Pony because that too felt like a big moment of vulnerability for them and the start to them officially being on the same page after so many years apart.

But Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 10 was probably my favorite episode of the entire series, so I have to say the 'I'm home' scene hit me in the feels. Was it a little cheesy? Sure. But it was such a sweet moment, and their crinkly eyes with the tears about to shed were just too good. I loved every second of that scene.

Jasmine: Okay, YES!! Michael always puts himself out there and gives grand gestures and declarations.

It was such a pivotal and gratifying turning point in their relationship that Alex, who so often keeps his feelings so close to the vest, finally got to be the one to put himself out there and make that gesture.

I appreciated that so much in their storyline. The significance of that wasn't lost on me, and even though Alex's storyline was a miss this season, I liked that they stayed true to his character and acknowledged his personal growth with that.

It also dovetailed nicely with that scene of them holding hands in front of the Manes statue. It's a mark of their maturity and not my own that they didn't vandalize that thing like I wanted them to do.

So those were my favorite Malex moments of the season. I like where they ended up in the finale and that they're finally in a good place, and they've left that trauma behind and any self-loathing behind. The simple gesture of them just walking through town holding hands was sweet to me.

Whitney: Oh, yes. Taking the bandana off, walking hand-in-hand was everything. I know season four is on the horizon, but I'd like to live in that precious space of everyone happy and getting just to have a little bit of normalcy for a change.

BUT we should probably talk about the ending and our hopes for season four.

Jasmine: Normalcy in Roswell? As if!

Well, I am always and forever on my Maria and Kyle bullsh*t, so I'm going to need my boy to come back after a vacation refreshed and living his good life even if he's pining for Isobel.

And I NEED them to delve some more into Maria's deteriorating brain and maybe bring Mimi back because I'm just forever fascinated by the whole alien-ish thing and how Mimi apparently just has more depth and knowledge than we ever knew.

But I'm also hoping that we just dive right into all things Dallas. I need to know so many things about the Triad and Oasis and just the four of them honing their powers and just ALL the alien stuff.

SHIRI APPLEBY!! I'm so excited about that cameo! I need to know more about what it means and the new alien that landed in Mexico. I'm just hoping they keep up the energy with the alien lore because that was my favorite part of the whole season. Give me all the freaking sci-fi!

I also hope we have more group stuff with everyone, leave no human or alien behind! I hope they keep exploring different dynamics because it finally feels like they're all a team, or friends, or family.

I missed Arturo, so I hope we get him next season and more storylines for Liz rooted in her family. I also want more background information about the Valentis and DeLucas, etc. All the families are so interconnected, and I feel like we've barely scratched the surface with all of them.

Like, can we get a spaceship? I need it. But honestly, just give me more of all the best things from this season. This season was probably my favorite. Keep this same energy.

Whitney: A girl can dream about Michael making waffles in the kitchen while Alex sets an oversized table in their living room and gets ready for their first couple's brunch with their friends!

But ANYWAY, I am struggling to see how they top this season, but I agree that I want more Oasis. I really want more Dallas and him diving into his powers and the four aliens becoming their own little new family.

The Shiri Appleby cameo gave me chills! And I am so on-board for whatever wildness this new woman (whom I presume is from the Oasis) will bring to the table.

Group scenes are a must. Again, I'm not sure they will ever fully incorporate everyone, but I will keep wishing for it because this cast works so well together, and we're constantly cheated out of so many pairings.

I missed Arturo so much! I love the idea of Rosa spending some time in New York and coming back refreshed and stronger than ever. And yes, give me more family time for everyone. That was significantly sidelined this season.

Mostly, I just want another kickass season with all the romance, all the sci-fi, and all the feels.

And Dallas. I really like Dallas if I haven't been explicitly clear about that.

Jasmine: Girl, same. I was looking respectfully. He had me at all of that and Biggie, bringing some flavor to the Pod Squad. Bless.

Whitney: Whew. Just take me to church, for real.

Jasmine: Amen!

Whitney: Is there anything else you want to add?

Jasmine: Anything else to add. I've enjoyed this season and this series. I feel like this season was a fresh start, and it revitalized the show. It felt like a whole new chapter. I love this cast so much, and even though I can get critical at times, it's all with love.

I'm excited for what they bring to the table next season, and I feel like they're going to top this one. I feel it in my bones.

Whitney: I so hope the next season just builds upon this strong one and keeps the audience just as entertained. Currently, this is my favorite cast on television, and I can not wait to get them back for more alien shenanigans.

