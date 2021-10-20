Ruby Rose Sets the Record Straight on Batwoman Exit With Allegations of a Toxic Set

Ruby Rose took to Instagram this morning to shed light on her departure from The CW's Batwoman in 2020.

"Enough is enough. I'm going to tell the whole world what really happened on that set," Rose, who played Kate Kane on the first season of the series, said.

She also shared a series of allegations against Caroline Dries (Batwoman showrunner), her former co-star Dougray Scott, and former Warner Bros. TV boss, Peter Roth.

As for Dries, Rose claimed she only visited the set a handful of times and tried to rush production of Batwoman Season 1 as other shows were shut down due to COVID-19.

“Caroline Dries maybe visited the set 4 times a year — UNHEARD OF. But in those 4-5 visits she decided she could tell me she knew my injury happened on set so I should comply with the PI, yet later denied it entirely and said it happened during yoga lol I don’t even do yoga," Rose alleged.

"And now someone will never walk again. We shut down the next day – not because she almost killed someone, but the government pulled it.”

Ruby said that Scott was "unprofessional" and that he "left when he wanted and arrived when he wanted."

The star also alleged that he "abused women." She also said that he injured a female stunt double on the show's set.

The former Kate Kane star also said that she tried to stop yelling on the set by sending an email out to ask for a no yelling policy, but it was ignored.

When it comes to Roth, Rose said that he made women steam his pants while he was wearing them.

On top of that, he allegedly hired a private investigator to follow Ruby around but fired after the findings did not fit what he wanted to happen.

The actress shared images of X-rays from injuries she sustained on the show but said they were allegedly ignored by execs.

“This was diagnosed years ago on set, but if I got an x-ray, “we wouldn’t make our day,”” she claimed.

“I have documented this for years. On top of that, I have enough documentation to make a one-hour documentary…pray tell, what else would you like me to share? The broken neck, or the broken rib split in two and the tumor?”

What's more, Ruby said she was forced to return to shooting just ten days after underdoing spinal surgery in 2019.

“Imagine going back to work 10 days after this or the whole cast would be fired and I’d let everyone down because Peter Roth said he wouldn’t re-cast and [I’d] lose the studio millions (by getting injured on his set),” she wrote.

Ruby also stated that there were a string of other injuries that plagued the show.

“A crew member got third degree burns over his body and we were given no therapy after witnessing his skin fall off his face, but I was the only one who sent him flowers and cards and then we were told we had to do a sex scene without a minute to process,” she alleged.

“We lost two stunt doubles. I got cut in the face so close to my eye in a stunt that I could have been blind. A woman was left quadriplegic and they tried to blame it on her being on her phone.”

Ruby shed light on her exit a year ago when she said that not being able to heal from the surgery is part of the reason she departed the show.

At the time, she did not go into any details about the set.

“You have time in quarantine and isolation to just think about a lot of different things and what you want to achieve in life and what you want to do,” she said.

“I think for both [me and the producers], it was a great opportunity to have a dialogue about a lot of things. I respect them so much and they’ve been so respectful to me.”

Batwoman airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on The CW.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.