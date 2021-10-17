SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 2 Review: Trust, But Verify: Part 2

Jason is traveling down a dark road, and I'm not sure he'll be the same person when if he comes out the other side.

On SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 2, he refuted any allegation that he forgot things.

He spent the entire mission to North Korea in denial, and without Clay watching his every move, he could have been left behind.

Jason has had such a successful career, but it seems like his body is starting to give up on him. He's been so career-focused his whole life that he doesn't understand a world without being a SEAL.

While he returned home from North Korea in one peace, his memory is still coming back to haunt him, and the more concerning matter was that he couldn't list the few items in his fridge without breaking down.

If that's the stage he's at, it's only a matter of time before something gnarly happens in the line of duty.

The buck lies on Clay here to let their superiors know there's something amiss with Jason, or he will feel responsible for whatever happens down the line.

Jason would look at this as an act of betrayal in the short term, but maybe, just maybe, he'll be thankful if he gets what very well could be a medical emergency checked out.

Then again, Clay is going to have his hands full now that he knows he's going to be a father. That development came out of the left-field, and he might resent it happening so soon.

He and Stella had a plan to start a family they wanted to stick to, and he clearly didn't want it to occur while he was at this stage of his career. Unfortunately for him, life is unpredictable, and things happen when you least expect them.

I'm all for Stella and Clay finding happiness, but I can't shake the feeling that heartache is on the horizon for them.

There was a particular look on Clay when Stella revealed the pregnancy to him, and maybe that means he's going to struggle with becoming a father so soon, but time will tell, I guess.

Ray telling his teammates about his PTSD was a pivotal moment, but you could tell Jason was unimpressed, making me think Jason wanted Ray to keep it quiet so that they were both hiding something from their fellow Bravo team members.

Maybe it didn't make Jason feel as severely for keeping a secret of his own, but secrets of this caliber have the power to hurt people when they least expect it.

If you watch SEAL Team online, you know this team hinges on each other on support both emotionally and professionally, but hiding things that could get someone killed in the line of fire will come back to haunt them in a big way.

The mission to North Korea ended with a bit of a whimper.

There was a lot of tension on SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 1 because two team members could have been liabilities, but it all came together too perfectly on the second part of this four-part episodic arc.

SEAL Team has never been a show to veer away from risks, but the exit from North Korea was far too easy for my liking. I was biting my nails, expecting something to happen.

Sometimes, these missions can be simple, and this one will be remembered more for showing how the team is functioning.

We had this tension between everyone, and I was surprised Sonny was the more significant question by apologizing to Jason.

Their war of words was largely driven by Jason's self-destructing about his condition, but hey, at least these two men have managed to put everything aside.

Sonny is not going to be thrilled when the truth about Jason comes out because, let's face it, Sonny has a newborn child at home he doesn't want to leave.

One wrong move from Jason could wipe out the entire team. It really is challenging to watch this storyline right now.

Davis asking about the risky plan to save everyone took guts. Everything was against the Bravo team if they didn't make it to the correct location in time, but the commander was right about their being in the country, causing World War III.

Davis was so against a romantic pairing with Sonny, but now that she's realized how quickly he could be taken from her, she'll probably entertain the possibility of it.

This was a much slower installment than the premiere. The mission really had no stakes when you think about it.

The show wasn't going to leave anyone stranded, and in essence, the hour feels like set up for coming events.

We are halfway through this four-episode arc, and hopefully, the storyline picks up on SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 3.

What did you think of the episode?

Do you think Jason is headed for disaster?

What do you think Clay truly felt about becoming a father?

Do you think Davis will realize she can't live without Sonny?

Hit the comments below.

Catch new episodes of SEAL Team Sundays on CBS at 10 p.m.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.