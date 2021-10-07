Steve Carell to Headline FX Psychological Thriller From The Americans Duo

Steve Carell has lined up his next major TV role.

Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, the creative duo behind FX’s acclaimed drama The Americans, are back with the new series The Patient.

Carell is set to lead the cast, it was announced today by Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment.

Fields and Weisberg are Executive Producers and will write the series, and Carell will serve as an executive producer along with Caroline Moore and Victor Hsu.

The show is described as "a psychological thriller from the minds of Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg (The Americans); a psychotherapist finds himself held prisoner by a serial killer with an unusual request: curb his homicidal urges."

"But unwinding the mind of this man while also dealing with the waves of his own repressed troubles creates a journey perhaps as treacherous as his captivity. "

Carell will play Alexander Strauss, a psychiatrist who has recently lost his wife.

Behind his cerebral, sensitive exterior, he has yet to plumb the depths of his own pain and loss.

“We are excited that Joe and Joel are back with their next series for FX after the great experience of working with them on six amazing seasons of The Americans,” said Schrier.

“Their creative instincts and mastery of plot and character are on display again with The Patient, which will showcase Steve Carell’s remarkable talents as an actor, producer and creative collaborator.”

The Americans, FX’s critically acclaimed and award-winning drama series, was created by Joe Weisberg, who served as executive producer along with his co-showrunner Joel Fields.

The beloved series ran for six seasons on FX and received 18 Emmy Award nominations and won four Emmys.

Steve Carell is an award-winning actor, writer, producer and director, having won three SAG Awards, a WGA Award and a Golden Globe, as well as being nominated for 11 Emmy Awards, an Academy Award and a BAFTA.

He currently appears on the Apple TV+ drama, The Morning Show and season two of his comedy Space Force launches next year on Netflix.

His next feature film, Minions: The Rise of Gru, will be released next summer.

The Morning Show airs Fridays on Apple TV+.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.